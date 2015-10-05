FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia leads gains on likely Fed rate hike delay
October 5, 2015 / 12:43 PM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia leads gains on likely Fed rate hike delay

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Monday, in line with Asia as expectations the U.S. Fed
would hike interest rates this year faded after
weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data, with the key Indonesian
index posting its best gain in nearly six weeks. 
    The Jakarta composite index jumped 3.2 percent, its
biggest single-day gain since Aug. 27, while Singapore shares
 advanced 2.1 percent and the Philippine index 
increased 1.6 percent.
    Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam ended
more than 1 percent higher.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2851.25       2793.15       +2.08
 Kuala Lumpur       1647.59       1628.80       +1.15
 Bangkok            1363.17       1346.35       +1.25
 Jakarta            4343.70       4207.80       +3.23
 Manila             6961.93       6850.61       +1.62
 Ho Chi Minh         570.00        562.31       +1.37
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2851.25       3365.15      -15.27
 Kuala Lumpur       1647.59       1761.25       -6.45
 Bangkok            1363.17       1497.67       -8.98
 Jakarta            4343.70       5226.95      -16.90
 Manila             6961.93       7230.57       -3.72
 Ho Chi Minh         570.00        545.63       +4.47
 ($1 = 36.3500 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
