SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia leads gains on likely Fed rate hike delay

BANGKOK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday, in line with Asia as expectations the U.S. Fed would hike interest rates this year faded after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data, with the key Indonesian index posting its best gain in nearly six weeks. The Jakarta composite index jumped 3.2 percent, its biggest single-day gain since Aug. 27, while Singapore shares advanced 2.1 percent and the Philippine index increased 1.6 percent. Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam ended more than 1 percent higher. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2851.25 2793.15 +2.08 Kuala Lumpur 1647.59 1628.80 +1.15 Bangkok 1363.17 1346.35 +1.25 Jakarta 4343.70 4207.80 +3.23 Manila 6961.93 6850.61 +1.62 Ho Chi Minh 570.00 562.31 +1.37 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2851.25 3365.15 -15.27 Kuala Lumpur 1647.59 1761.25 -6.45 Bangkok 1363.17 1497.67 -8.98 Jakarta 4343.70 5226.95 -16.90 Manila 6961.93 7230.57 -3.72 Ho Chi Minh 570.00 545.63 +4.47 ($1 = 36.3500 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)