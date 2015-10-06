FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia at 5-week high; Malaysia, Vietnam up
October 6, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia at 5-week high; Malaysia, Vietnam up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose in line with others in Asia on Tuesday, with the Indonesian
benchmark touching a five-week high amid a rise in the rupiah
and foreign inflows, while stocks in Malaysia and Vietnam gained
after a Pacific trade deal. 
    The Jakarta composite index was up 2.6 percent at
4,456.92, the highest since Sept. 1. The rupiah hit a
one-month high amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
may hold off on raising interest rates. 
    Buying led by foreign investors lifted large caps and
financials, sending shares of Astra International 11.3
percent higher. Astra jumped 4 percent on Monday after broker
Citi upgraded the stock to 'buy', partly due to attractive
valuation.
    Stocks in Vietnam hit a near seven-week high and
Malaysia was at a more than two-week high after 12
Pacific Rim countries reached an agreement on the Trans-Pacific
Partnership trade deal.
   
    In Bangkok, the SET index was up 0.3 percent,
trimming early gains as banking stocks fell on weak
earnings prospects. Banks are due to report their quarterly
results later in the month.
    "Most banks are expected to show weak performances for the
third quarter in both top line growth and asset quality," broker
KGI Securities said in a report.
    Singapore shares hit a two-week high and the
Philippine index rose for a second day after data showed
annual inflation slowed for a seventh consecutive month in
September, bolstering views interest rates will be left
unchanged the rest of the year. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0625 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2880.01       2851.25       +1.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1661.95       1647.59       +0.87
 Bangkok            1367.38       1363.17       +0.31
 Jakarta            4456.91       4343.70       +2.61
 Manila             7045.90       6961.93       +1.21
 Ho Chi Minh         578.97        570.00       +1.57
 ($1 = 14,230.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

