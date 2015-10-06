FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at 5-week high as inflows continue
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 6, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at 5-week high as inflows continue

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Indonesian key index hit a more
than five-week high on Tuesday amid a strengthening rupiah and
inflows boosting large caps, while stocks in Malaysia and
Vietnam climbed to their multi-week highs following a pacific
trade deal.
    The Jakarta composite index jumped 2.4 percent to
its highest close since Aug. 31. Foreign investors bought shares
worth a net 845 billion rupiah ($59.3 million), including Bank
Rakyat Indonesia and Astra International.
    The rupiah rose and led gains among emerging Asian
currencies as foreign investors sought higher yields on
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may hold off raising
interest rates, also giving a boost to global stock markets.
 
    Twelve Pacific Rim countries on Monday reached the most
ambitious trade pact in a generation, aiming to liberalize
commerce in 40 percent of the world's economy in a deal that
faces skepticism from U.S. lawmakers. 
    Kuala Lumpur composite index ended up 0.9 percent to
close at its highest level since Sept. 18, with Vietnam 
ending at its highest close since Aug. 14 amid hopes of greater
access to Japan and U.S. economies. 
    Singapore's index advanced to a near four-week high
and the Philippine index climbed to a more than two-week
high. The Thai index erased some early gains amid
selling in banking stocks on expectations of weak third quarter
earnings. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2897.41       2851.25       +1.62
 Kuala Lumpur       1662.51       1647.59       +0.91
 Bangkok            1370.69       1363.17       +0.55
 Jakarta            4445.78       4343.70       +2.35
 Manila             7055.49       6961.93       +1.34
 Ho Chi Minh         581.29        570.00       +1.98
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2897.41       3365.15      -13.90
 Kuala Lumpur       1662.51       1761.25       -5.61
 Bangkok            1370.69       1497.67       -8.48
 Jakarta            4445.78       5226.95      -14.95
 Manila             7055.49       7230.57       -2.42
 Ho Chi Minh         581.29        545.63       +6.54
 ($1 = 14,241.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.