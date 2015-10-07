FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up as oil shares rise; Singapore posts best gain in 6 weeks
October 7, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up as oil shares rise; Singapore posts best gain in 6 weeks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks marked their
biggest gain in nearly six weeks on Wednesday, in line with
strength in regional markets, as a jump in crude oil prices
boosted energy related stocks and foreign inflows sent
Malaysia's index to a two-month high.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 2.2 percent,
the biggest one-day rise since Aug. 27. Shares of oil and gas
service companies outperformed, led by Sembcorp Marine Ltd
 and Keppel Corp.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was up 2.5 percent, to reach its highest level
since Aug. 20. 
    "Ahead of the resumption of China's trading tomorrow,
pundits appeared to be waging some bullish bets on expectations
of it playing catch up," broker NRA Capital said in a report.
 
    Kuala Lumpur composite index was up 1.6 percent at
1,689.25, the highest close since Aug. 6. Sapurakencana
Petroleum, which was up 9 percent was the top
percentage gainer.
    The overall market had a net foreign inflows of 290 million
ringgit ($68.8 million) after a modest inflows on Tuesday and a
net outflows on Monday, the Malaysian bourse said.
    Stronger oil prices bolstered buying into energy and
commodities shares across exchanges. 
    Thai energy explorer PTT Exploration and Production
 and Indonesian coal miner Adaro Energy each
jumped about 10 percent. Philippine Petron Corp rose
2.2 percent and Vietnam's PetroVietnam Gas advanced 2.6
percent. 

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2961.81       2897.41       +2.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1689.25       1662.51       +1.61
 Bangkok            1393.66       1370.69       +1.68
 Jakarta            4487.13       4445.78       +0.93
 Manila             7108.80       7055.49       +0.79
 Ho Chi Minh         579.57        581.29       -0.30
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2961.81       3365.15      -11.99
 Kuala Lumpur       1689.25       1761.25       -4.09
 Bangkok            1393.66       1497.67       -6.94
 Jakarta            4487.13       5226.95      -14.15
 Manila             7108.80       7230.57       -1.68
 Ho Chi Minh         579.57        545.63       +6.22
 ($1 = 4.2150 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
