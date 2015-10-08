FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most up slightly; energy shares fall
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 8, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up slightly; energy shares fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets edged higher on Thursday, while investors cashed in on
recent gains in energy shares following the overnight pullback
in crude prices, with the prospect of weak quarterly earnings
hitting Thai banks.
    Thai SET index was nearly unchanged at 1,393.53.
Shares of energy explorer PTT Exploration and Production
, among large cap losers, were down 2 percent after a
10 percent gain on the day before.
    Profit taking would further limit gains for the day, broker
Krungsri Securities said in a report.
    "The index has gained 3.5 percent over the past four days
despite the absence of fresh positive catalysts and the
seemingly stalled recovery in crude prices. This suggests there
could be profit-taking," it said.
    Among weak spots, banking shares, such as Krung Thai Bank
, fell ahead of their third-quarter earnings
announcements expected to start from this week.
    Investors also closely watched the quarterly results of
Southeast Asian firms expected in coming weeks in the face of
slowing economic growth in the region, according to brokers.
    In Jakarta, shares of coal miner Adaro Energy fell
2.4 percent following Wednesday's 10 percent rally while the
broader Indonesia's stock index was up 0.3 percent after
a more than 1 percent rise earlier.  
    In Singapore, the key Straits Times Index traded down
0.5 percent, reversing the 2.2 percent rise on Wednesday. Shares
of Sembcorp Marine Ltd declined 0.4 percent, trimming
some of Wednesday's 6.3 percent increase.
      
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0612 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2947.34       2961.81       -0.49
 Kuala Lumpur       1693.75       1689.25       +0.27
 Bangkok            1393.53       1393.66       -0.01
 Jakarta            4501.09       4487.13       +0.31
 Manila             7118.74       7108.80       +0.14
 Ho Chi Minh         584.75        579.57       +0.89
 
 (Reporting by Vipaarat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.