FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks -Rise in strong week after dovish Fed minutes
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 9, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Rise in strong week after dovish Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Friday, notching up strong gains on the week, as dovish
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's September meeting
further pushed up expectations of a delay in rate lift-off by
the Fed. 
    The Jakarta composite index jumped 2.2 percent,
taking its gain on the week to 9.1 percent, the biggest since
April 2009. The overall stock market recorded net inflows
through the week worth a combined 2.3 trillion rupiah ($171.51
million).
    The rupiah jumped more than 4 percent to enjoy the
best week in more than 14 years on capital inflows. 
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index climbed 1.8
percent on the day and 7.4 percent on the week.
    Shares of Noble Group Ltd surged 16 percent, the
best performer on the benchmark, as the Fed's comments boosted
global commodities. 
    Key stock indexes in Malaysia, Thailand, the
Philippines and Vietnam all gained more than 4
percent on the week, reflecting rallying energy shares and the
U.S. interest rate outlook.  
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2998.50       2947.03       +1.75
 Kuala Lumpur       1706.54       1692.20       +0.85
 Bangkok            1411.33       1392.15       +1.38
 Jakarta            4589.34       4491.43       +2.18
 Manila             7138.91       7106.79       +0.45
 Ho Chi Minh         588.02        586.78       +0.21
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2998.50       3365.15      -10.90
 Kuala Lumpur       1706.54       1761.25       -3.11
 Bangkok            1411.33       1497.67       -5.76
 Jakarta            4589.34       5226.95      -12.20
 Manila             7138.91       7230.57       -1.27
 Ho Chi Minh         588.02        545.63       +7.77
 ($1 = 13,410.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.