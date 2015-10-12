FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Mixed; Indonesia at 1-month high on economic optimism
U.S.
Mexico
Brexit
October 12, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Mixed; Indonesia at 1-month high on economic optimism

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Monday, with the Indonesian index extending gains
for a sixth-day due to optimism about economic stimulus, while
Malaysia snapped a five-day winning streak amid
weaker-than-expected industrial output data.
    The Jakarta composite index traded up 0.8 percent at
4,626.59, the highest since Aug. 11. Buying led by foreign
investors boosted financials, with Bank Rakyat Indonesia
 up 1.7 percent and Bank Central Asia 1.5
percent higher. 
    Indonesia's chief economic minister said the government
would cut prices of diesel fuel, jet fuel, and natural gas for
industry as part of a third round of economic stimulus measures
announced on Wednesday. 
    The Malaysian index drifted into negative territory,
reversing Friday's fifth straight gain which had sent the index
to a more than two-month closing high.
    Data released early on Monday showed Malaysia's August
industrial production rose 3.0 percent buoyed by
higher manufacturing and mining output but below a median
forecast from a Reuters survey of 4.0 percent. 
    Bangkok's SET index gave up early gains and was down
0.2 percent.
    "The Thai baht has been rangebound this morning, not
strengthening further, which may slow the pace of equity
inflows," said broker KGI Securities in a report.
    "The global macro releases are muted this week and traders
are likely to return to domestic factors such as the release of
the third quarter earnings of Thai financial companies," it
said.
    Banks were down 0.7 percent in a reporting season.
    Kasikornbank Pcl fell 1.1 percent ahead of a
quarterly results due out by next week. Tisco Financial Group
Pcl jumped 2.1 percent after its quarterly earnings
came better than expected. 
    Stocks in Singapore climbed almost 1 percent, the
Philippines fell 0.3 percent and Vietnam was up
0.7 percent, all after a good run last week boosted by hopes the
U.S. Fed will delay a planned rate increase until 2016.
     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0431 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3027.38       2998.50       +0.96
 Kuala Lumpur       1704.82       1706.54       -0.10
 Bangkok            1408.56       1411.33       -0.18
 Jakarta            4626.59       4589.34       +0.81
 Manila             7117.41       7138.91       -0.30
 Ho Chi Minh         591.76        588.02       +0.64
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; ; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
