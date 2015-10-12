SE Asia Stocks-Rise with Asia; Singapore leads gain at near 2-month high

BANGKOK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday amid strength in Asian markets, with Singapore's key stock index touching a near two-month high as investors braced for the central bank's possible monetary policy easing this week. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is expected to ease monetary policy on Wednesday to support an economy that may have slipped into a recession in the third quarter for the first time since the global financial crisis. Singapore's key Straits Times Index ended the day higher 1.1 percent at 3,032.11, the highest since Aug. 19, in strong trading volume which was 1.6 times the full-day average over past 30 days. The Jakarta composite index advanced for a sixth session, up 0.9 percent at a more than two-month high, while Vietnam extended gains to a near two-month high. Stocks in Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines all rose further after a strong run last week as foreign investors continued buying, stock exchange data showed. Shares got off to a strong start to the week in Asia and Europe on Monday while the dollar dipped towards three-week lows, with investors unconvinced the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates later this year. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3032.11 2998.50 +1.12 Kuala Lumpur 1709.86 1706.54 +0.19 Bangkok 1412.49 1411.33 +0.08 Jakarta 4630.71 4589.34 +0.90 Manila 7150.29 7138.91 +0.16 Ho Chi Minh 592.10 588.02 +0.69 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3032.11 3365.15 -9.90 Kuala Lumpur 1709.86 1761.25 -2.92 Bangkok 1412.49 1497.67 -5.69 Jakarta 4630.71 5226.95 -11.41 Manila 7150.29 7230.57 -1.11 Ho Chi Minh 592.10 545.63 +8.52 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)