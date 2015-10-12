FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Rise with Asia; Singapore leads gain at near 2-month high
October 12, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise with Asia; Singapore leads gain at near 2-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Monday amid strength in Asian markets, with Singapore's
key stock index touching a near two-month high as investors
braced for the central bank's possible monetary policy easing
this week.
    The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is expected to
ease monetary policy on Wednesday to support an economy that may
have slipped into a recession in the third quarter for the first
time since the global financial crisis. 
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index ended the day
higher 1.1 percent at 3,032.11, the highest since Aug. 19, in
strong trading volume which was 1.6 times the full-day average
over past 30 days.
    The Jakarta composite index advanced for a sixth
session, up 0.9 percent at a more than two-month high, while
Vietnam extended gains to a near two-month high.
    Stocks in Malaysia, Thailand and the
Philippines all rose further after a strong run last week
as foreign investors continued buying, stock exchange data
showed.
    Shares got off to a strong start to the week in Asia and
Europe on Monday while the dollar dipped towards three-week
lows, with investors unconvinced the U.S. Federal Reserve would
raise interest rates later this year. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3032.11       2998.50       +1.12
 Kuala Lumpur       1709.86       1706.54       +0.19
 Bangkok            1412.49       1411.33       +0.08
 Jakarta            4630.71       4589.34       +0.90
 Manila             7150.29       7138.91       +0.16
 Ho Chi Minh         592.10        588.02       +0.69
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3032.11       3365.15       -9.90
 Kuala Lumpur       1709.86       1761.25       -2.92
 Bangkok            1412.49       1497.67       -5.69
 Jakarta            4630.71       5226.95      -11.41
 Manila             7150.29       7230.57       -1.11
 Ho Chi Minh         592.10        545.63       +8.52
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

