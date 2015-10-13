FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls 3 pct on weak rupiah; most others weak
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 13, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls 3 pct on weak rupiah; most others weak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell in line with weaknesses in Asia on Tuesday, with
the Indonesian key index tumbling 3 percent as a rapid
depreciation of the rupiah prompted profit taking but Thai
property shares rose on hopes of stimulus measures.
    The Jakarta composite index dropped 3 percent to its
lowest since Oct. 8, taking a breather after notching up about
10 percent gain over the past six sessions. The rupiah 
fell more than 1 percent tracking emerging-market currencies.
 
    Shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk, the most
actively traded by turnover, shed 6 percent amid foreign-led
selling and cautions in a bank reporting season from this week.
    "For the overall sector, we expect weaker results with nine-
month aggregate net profit of -6 percent year on year," broker
Citi said in a report dated Oct. 12.
    Bangkok's SET index was down 0.5 percent, recouping
some early losses. Investors selectively bought property shares
seen relatively laggard on expectations of cabinet approval for
property stimulus measures. 
    "Cabinet meeting is set to approve a property stimulus
package, but the news seems to be largely priced in," said
broker KGI Securities in a report.
    In Singapore, investors took money off the table ahead of
Wednesday's release of the city-state's third-quarter GDP and
the central bank's policy meeting. 
    The Philippine key index declined 1.7 percent after
two days of gains and Vietnam slid 0.5 percent, its first
in four sessions. Malaysia hovered in positive
territory, regaining early lost grounds. 
    Indonesia and Malaysia will be closed on Wednesday for a
holiday.   
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0517 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3008.55       3032.11       -0.78
 Kuala Lumpur       1710.98       1709.86       +0.07
 Bangkok            1405.44       1412.49       -0.50
 Jakarta            4490.00       4630.71       -3.04
 Manila             7031.71       7150.29       -1.66
 Ho Chi Minh         589.01        592.10       -0.52
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.