SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Indonesia posts biggest drop in over 7 weeks
#Asia
October 13, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Indonesia posts biggest drop in over 7 weeks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's main stock index
posted its biggest drop in more than seven weeks on Tuesday
while most others in Southeast Asia gave up recent gains amid
falls in regional currencies and as investors braced for a weak
quarterly reporting season.
    The Jakarta composite index shed 3.2 percent, the
biggest single-day percentage loss since Aug. 24, erasing some
of the 10 percent gain over the past six sessions. Banks led
among losers amid expectations of weak third-quarter results due
from this week.
    Malaysia's key index ended slightly higher after
modest losses earlier and after a sixth straight gain on Monday.
Indonesia and Malaysia both will be closed on Wednesday for a
market holiday.
    The Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit
, commodity currencies in Asia, led losses in regional
units after oil prices slumped.  
    Indexes in Singapore, Thailand, the
Philippines and Vietnam all snapped days of rising
streaks which had been mainly driven by expectations of a U.S.
Fed rate lift-off to early next year.    
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2984.88       3032.11       -1.56
 Kuala Lumpur       1711.14       1709.86       +0.07
 Bangkok            1406.69       1412.49       -0.41
 Jakarta            4483.08       4630.71       -3.19
 Manila             7013.44       7150.29       -1.91
 Ho Chi Minh         590.84        592.10       -0.21 
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2984.88       3365.15      -11.30
 Kuala Lumpur       1711.14       1761.25       -2.85
 Bangkok            1406.69       1497.67       -6.07
 Jakarta            4483.08       5226.95      -14.23
 Manila             7013.44       7230.57       -3.00
 Ho Chi Minh         590.84        545.63       +8.29
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
