SE Asia Stocks-Rangebound; Thai property shares up after measures
#Financials
October 14, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rangebound; Thai property shares up after measures

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were rangebound on Wednesday, with the Thai index rebounding on
strong property shares due to stimulus measures, while
Singapore's index drifted into negative territory after the
central bank eased monetary policy.
    The Thai SET index rose 0.2 percent to 1,409.76,
recovering from a modest loss on the day before. The property
subindex was up 0.8 percent, a day after the Thai
cabinet approved short term property measures. 
    Weak sentiment in Asia and a market holiday of some major
bourses in the region would cap any market rally, brokers said.
    "Key economic data out of global major economies that
complicates the Federal Reserve's decision whether to raise
interest rates and third-quarter earnings season in Thailand
will remain the key factors," said Phillip Securities in a
report.
    Thai banks, which will report third-quarter earnings from
this week, were mixed. Krung Thai Bank was unchanged
while Kasikornbank fell 0.8 percent.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index traded 0.03
percent lower.
    Singapore's central bank eased monetary policy for the
second time this year and warned of downside risks to growth
after its economy narrowly avoided a recession in the third
quarter. 
    The Philippines was down 0.15 percent after an almost
2 percent drop on Tuesday.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.12 percent
at the break on Wednesday, with losses in most shares offset by
gains in several large caps after news that the government
planned to sell its stakes in several companies. 
    Asian shares tottered on Wednesday, extending losses after
consumer inflation in China eased more than expected and
heightened concerns about deflationary pressures in the world's
second-largest economy. 
    Malaysia and Indonesia both were closed for a market
holiday, reopening on Thursday.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0551 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2984.05       2984.88       -0.03
 Bangkok            1409.76       1406.69       +0.22
 Manila             7002.72       7013.44       -0.15
 Ho Chi Minh         590.13        590.84       -0.12
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
