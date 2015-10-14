FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Fall, Philippines near two-week low
October 14, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall, Philippines near two-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Wednesday, with stocks in the Philippines sliding to a
near two-week low amid foreign selling, while stocks in Thailand
gave up early gains as investors cut risk holdings in a
reporting season.
    The Philippine index shed 1.3 percent to 6,924.77,
its lowest close since Oct. 2. Foreigners sold shares worth a
net 29.9 million peso ($650,453), including First Gen Corp
 and Metropolitan Bank and Trust, exchange
data showed.
    Thai SET index ended the day down 0.1 percent,
erasing early gains and after the decline on the day before.
    Weak sentiment globally prompted quick profit-taking while
investors awaited the third-quarter earnings announcement of big
banks expected from this week, brokers said. 
    World shares fell for a second day running and the dollar
dropped to its lowest in almost a month on Wednesday following
new signs of a slowdown in China's economy. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was nearly flat after
the central bank eased monetary policy for the second time this
year and warned of downside risks to growth after its economy
narrowly avoided a recession in the third quarter. 
    Vietnam's index ended 0.15 percent down on Wednesday,
its second straight fall, even though several blue chips,
including top dairy product maker Vinamilk, gained.
 
    Indonesia and Malaysia were both closed on Wednesday for a
holiday, resuming on Thursday. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2983.92       2984.88       -0.03
 Bangkok            1405.08       1406.69       -0.11
 Manila             6924.77       7013.44       -1.26
 Ho Chi Minh         589.98        590.84       -0.15
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2983.92       3365.15      -11.33
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1761.25       -2.85
 Bangkok            1405.08       1497.67       -6.18
 Jakarta               --         5226.95      -14.23
 Manila             6924.77       7230.57       -4.23
 Ho Chi Minh         589.98        545.63       +8.13
 ($1 = 45.9680 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

