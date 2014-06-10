FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Thai telecoms weak; Philippine down on weak April exports
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 10, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai telecoms weak; Philippine down on weak April exports

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 10 (Reuters) - Thai shares rose on Tuesday as
a rally in consumer stocks outweighed falls in telecoms shares
as True Corporation's deal with China Mobile 
led to concerns of increased competition in the industry, though
some analysts said these were misplaced.
    Others Southeast Asia indexes were mixed, with the
Philippines weaker after disappointing exports in April
while Indonesia rebounded from Monday's one-month
closing low. 
    Bangkok saw sell-offs in telecoms shares, sending top mobile
phone operator Advanced Info Service as much as 3.8
percent lower and No. 2 player Total Access Communication
 falling as much as 13.7 percent.
    At midday, AIS was down 2.5 percent and DTAC shares dropped
5.1 percent. Broker Citi said the entry of China Mobile into
True would not in itself translate into expansion of telecoms
network capacity. 
    True Corp shares lost almost 5 percent earlier amid worries
over stock dilution after a rights issue and a private placement
to China Mobile. It rose 2.7 percent at midday as the market
weighed in the benefit of fresh funds on its financial strength.
    The benchmark SET index was up 0.5 percent at
midday, led by Kasikornbank Pcl and mall operator
Central Pattana.
    Strategists now expect limited market upside after a rally
since May 26, reflecting improving prospects for the Thai
economy due to the military government's policy to revive
consumption and investment.
    "It seems the market needs some rest (and is) waiting for
more information on Thai macro factors," strategists at broker
KGI Securities said in a report.
    Losses in Manila were led by large-caps such as SM
Investment which fell 1.7 percent after three straight
days of gains. Data showed the Philippines' April exports
 fell to a three-month low. 
    In Jakarta, banking shares such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia
 and Bank Mandiri recovered from recent
losses as investors awaited Bank Indonesia's monetary policy
meeting.
    The central bank is expected to keep its benchmark policy
rate unchanged on Thursday to maintain economic growth amid
growing pressure on its exports, a Reuters poll showed.
 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose as shares of
PetroVietNam Gas gained on market talk of a likely
stake sale to foreign investors. 
      
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0711 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   427.01        426.91       +0.02
 Singapore          3294.40       3305.20       -0.33
 Kuala Lumpur       1865.46       1863.69       +0.09
 Bangkok            1463.79       1457.30       +0.45
 Jakarta            4925.28       4885.08       +0.82
 Manila             6767.53       6802.73       -0.52
 Ho Chi Minh         567.54        565.61       +0.34
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.  

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by HANOI
bureau; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.