SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares near 8-month highs; Indonesia outperforms
June 10, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares near 8-month highs; Indonesia outperforms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 10 (Reuters) - Thai shares rose to a near
eight-month high on Tuesday, buoyed by a rally in Thai Airways
after the military government said it would tackle expenses at
state firms, while the Malaysian index ended at a near two-week
high on plantation stocks.
    Thai key SET index finished up 0.8 percent at
1,469.19, the highest since Oct. 18, 2013. Thai Airways
International shares jumped 8.2 percent, their best
gain in almost five months. 
    Malaysia's main index rose 0.7 percent to 1,876.61,
the highest closes since May 29. Shares of plantation firms PPB
Group and Kuala Lumpur Kepong were among top
percentage gainers.
    Indonesian shares outperformed in the region as banking
shares, such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri
, recovered from recent losses. Jakarta's composite
Index gained 1.3 percent to its highest in about two
weeks.
    The market focus was Bank Indonesia's meeting on Thursday
when the central bank is expected to keep its benchmark policy
rate unchanged to maintain economic growth amid growing pressure
on its exports, a Reuters poll showed. 
    Philippine shares were among weak spots after data showed
April's exports hit a three-month low. The Philippine main index
 eased 0.4 percent, led by losses in large caps including 
SM Investment and Ayala Land. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   427.53        426.91       +0.15
 Singapore          3293.82       3305.20       -0.34
 Kuala Lumpur       1876.61       1863.69       +0.69
 Bangkok            1469.19       1457.30       +0.82
 Jakarta            4946.09       4885.08       +1.25
 Manila             6777.98       6802.73       -0.36
 Ho Chi Minh         566.89        565.61       +0.23
    
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   427.53        388.37      +10.08
 Singapore          3293.82       3167.43       +3.99
 Kuala Lumpur       1876.61       1866.96       +0.52
 Bangkok            1469.19       1298.71      +13.13
 Jakarta            4946.09       4274.18      +15.72
 Manila             6777.98       5889.83      +15.08
 Ho Chi Minh         566.89        504.63      +12.34
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

