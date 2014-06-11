FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai telecoms shares fall, Malaysia eases after weak data
June 11, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai telecoms shares fall, Malaysia eases after weak data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 11 (Reuters) - Thai shares fell on Wednesday
as telecoms stocks such as Advanced Info Service 
extended losses amid concerns about increased competition while
Malaysian shares eased after data showed disappointing
industrial production in April. 
    Others in Southeast Asia mostly drifted lower, in line with
Asian stock markets. 
    The Thai key SET index was down 0.07 percent at
1,468.17 at midday, coming off a near eight-month high hit
earlier in the day.
    Advanced Info shares dropped 2.2 percent after a nearly 3
percent fall on Tuesday while No. 2 player Total Access
Communication shed 5.4 percent, adding to its 4.7
percent loss in the previous session.
    Shares of True Corporation jumped 5.6 percent as
its plan to raise capital, including a private placement to
China Mobile, helped strengthen its finances, paving
ways for growth in the future, analysts said. 
    The move, however, raised worries about competition in the
industry now that China Mobile is backing True.
    "Telecoms stocks could face near term volatility thanks to a
bout of investment funds' reallocation in favour of True," said
a strategist at broker Thanachart Securities.
    Bucking the trend, shares of media firm RS Pcl were
up 4.6 percent ahead of a court ruling on its dispute with the
national broadcasting regulator on the 2014 World Cup broadcast
rights.
    RS is expected to report strong revenue from the broadcast
of the football matches, mainly from sponsorship, dealers said.
    Elsewhere, the Philippine main index gained almost 1
percent to a one-week high, amid active buying in banking
shares, including Metropolitan Bank & Trust and BDO
Unibank.
    In Singapore, shares of Total Access Communication 
were unmoved after the company's board announced a voluntary
delisting of the stock from Singapore Exchange, with the last
day of trading on Sept. 16. 
 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.3 percent,
led by gains in small- and mid-cap shares as the market expected
the central bank to soon reduce the deposit ceiling rate, an
analyst said. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0613 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   427.74        427.68       +0.01
 Singapore          3285.47       3293.82       -0.25
 Kuala Lumpur       1875.51       1876.61       -0.06
 Bangkok            1468.17       1469.19       -0.07
 Jakarta            4940.56       4946.09       +0.11
 Manila             6801.81       6777.98       +0.35
 Ho Chi Minh         569.48        566.89       +0.46
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by HANOI
bureau; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
