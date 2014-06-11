SE Asia Stocks -Mixed; large-cap telecoms lead Thai decline

BANGKOK, June 11 (Reuters) - Thai stocks fell on Wednesday as investors sold shares of top telecoms operators Advanced Info Service (AIS) and Total Access Communication in favour of True Corp, following its fund raising plan and a possible rating upgrade by Moody's. Credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service said it is reviewing its rating on True Corp for a possible upgrade, citing a capital raising plan through a rights offering and a private placement to China Mobile. "This transaction, if successful, would help the company to significantly improve its leverage and restore its equity base," assistant vice president and analyst Yoshio Takahashi said in a report. Shares in True Corp, Thailand's no. 3 telecoms firm, jumped 5.6 percent to 8.5 baht, their highest close since Dec. 20. AIS shares lost 2.6 percent and the Total Access stock dropped 4.9 percent, both hovering around two-month lows. The benchmark SET index ended down 0.4 percent at 1,463.71. It earlier hit a near 8-month high, reflecting optimism about the military government's policy to revive domestic consumption and investment, brokers said. The government has approved a state budget plan for the next fiscal year starting Oct. 1, with spending projected at 2.575 trillion baht ($79.23 billion), up 2 percent from the current year. Other share markets in the region ended mixed, with Singapore's key Straits Times Index down 0.1 percent, in line with broader Asia. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.03 percent. Philippine shares rose 0.5 percent to a near three-week high amid active buying in banking stocks, led by BDO Unibank. The market recorded net foreign inflows of 901 million pesos ($20.58 million). Malaysia stocks ended up 0.09 percent as foreign investors bought shares worth a net 102 million ringgit ($31.8 million) while retail investors and local institutions sold shares. Malaysia's weak industrial production in April weighed on early sentiment. Indonesia rose 0.5 percent to a two-week high of 4,971.95. Shares of Astra International gained almost 2 percent after industry data showed strong motorbike sales in May, reflecting robust domestic demand. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index posted its fourth consecutive gain, rising 0.61 percent as funds poured into banking and real estate shares. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 427.46 427.68 -0.05 Singapore 3290.04 3293.82 -0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1878.38 1876.61 +0.09 Bangkok 1463.71 1469.19 -0.37 Jakarta 4971.95 4946.09 +0.52 Manila 6809.18 6777.98 +0.46 Ho Chi Minh 570.36 566.89 +0.61 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 427.46 388.37 +10.07 Singapore 3290.04 3167.43 +3.87 Kuala Lumpur 1878.38 1866.96 +0.61 Bangkok 1463.71 1298.71 +12.70 Jakarta 4971.95 4274.18 +16.33 Manila 6809.18 5889.83 +15.61 Ho Chi Minh 570.36 504.63 +13.03 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 43.7950 Philippine Pesos) ($1 = 32.5000 Thai Baht) ($1 = 3.2100 Malaysian Ringgits) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)