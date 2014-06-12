SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia snaps winning streak, Thai shares continue fall

BANGKOK, June 12 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares retreated on Thursday amid foreign-led selling in large caps after the central bank maintained interest rates as expected, while Thai index fell for the second session, with index heavyweight energy and banking stocks leading the pack. Indonesia's central bank left its policy rate unchanged at 7.5 percent to support the economy as slowing exports pile pressure on the current account. Jakarta's composite index ended down 0.8 percent after two days of gains. Shares of Telkom Indonesia dropped 3 percent and Bank Rakyat Indonesia was 1.2 percent lower. Foreign investors sold shares for the first time in three days, Thomson Reuters data showed, offloading a net 441.7 billion rupiah ($37.5 million), after a combined net buying of 335.8 billion rupiah ($28.5 million) on Tuesday and Wednesday. Bangkok's SET index eased 0.5 percent. Shares of top energy firm PTT shed 1.7 percent and Kasikornbank lost 1.5 percent. Telecom firm Advanced Info Service rose 0.4 percent, regaining some of recent losses. Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia were little changed amid weaknesses in Asian stock markets. Vietnam closed up 0.6 percent as large-cap shares lifted the market. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 426.99 427.46 -0.11 Singapore 3293.01 3290.04 +0.09 Kuala Lumpur 1873.87 1878.38 -0.24 Bangkok 1457.02 1463.71 -0.42 Jakarta 4934.41 4971.95 -0.76 Ho Chi Minh 573.77 570.36 +0.60 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 426.99 388.37 +9.94 Singapore 3293.01 3167.43 +3.96 Kuala Lumpur 1873.87 1866.96 +0.37 Bangkok 1457.02 1298.71 +12.19 Jakarta 4934.41 4274.18 +15.45 Manila closed 5889.83 +15.61 Ho Chi Minh 573.77 504.63 +13.70 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 11786.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)