SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia snaps winning streak, Thai shares continue fall
June 12, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia snaps winning streak, Thai shares continue fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 12 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares retreated on
Thursday amid foreign-led selling in large caps after the
central bank maintained interest rates as expected, while Thai
index fell for the second session, with index heavyweight energy
and banking stocks leading the pack.
    Indonesia's central bank left its policy rate unchanged at
7.5 percent to support the economy as slowing exports pile
pressure on the current account. 
    Jakarta's composite index ended down 0.8 percent
after two days of gains. Shares of Telkom Indonesia 
dropped 3 percent and Bank Rakyat Indonesia was 1.2
percent lower.
    Foreign investors sold shares for the first time in three
days, Thomson Reuters data showed, offloading a net 441.7
billion rupiah ($37.5 million), after a combined net buying of
335.8 billion rupiah ($28.5 million) on Tuesday and Wednesday.
    Bangkok's SET index eased 0.5 percent. Shares of top
energy firm PTT shed 1.7 percent and Kasikornbank
 lost 1.5 percent. Telecom firm Advanced Info Service
 rose 0.4 percent, regaining some of recent losses.
    Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia were
little changed amid weaknesses in Asian stock markets.
 
    Vietnam closed up 0.6 percent as large-cap shares
lifted the market. 
            
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   426.99        427.46       -0.11
 Singapore          3293.01       3290.04       +0.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1873.87       1878.38       -0.24
 Bangkok            1457.02       1463.71       -0.42
 Jakarta            4934.41       4971.95       -0.76
 Ho Chi Minh         573.77        570.36       +0.60
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   426.99        388.37       +9.94
 Singapore          3293.01       3167.43       +3.96
 Kuala Lumpur       1873.87       1866.96       +0.37
 Bangkok            1457.02       1298.71      +12.19
 Jakarta            4934.41       4274.18      +15.45
 Manila              closed       5889.83      +15.61
 Ho Chi Minh         573.77        504.63      +13.70
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 11786.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

