SE Asia Stocks-Thailand's seafood firms fall; Telkom Indonesia up

BANGKOK, June 13 (Reuters) - The Thai index fell on Friday as shares of seafood producers came under selling pressure after a news report on labour practices worried investors while shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia outperformed after treasury share sale. Losses in shares of Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl, Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl and Seafresh Industry weighed on the Thai stock market. The UK's Guardian newspaper had earlier this week published a report alleging slavery in the Thai seafood industry. The benchmark SET index ended down 0.07 percent on the day and finished the week 0.23 percent lower, its first loss in three weeks. Jakarta's composite index eased 0.2 percent and was down 0.2 percent on the week, reversing an almost 1 percent gain in the previous week. Shares of energy firm Perusahaan Gas Negara shed 1.4 percent in selling led by domestic investors, Thomson Reuters data showed. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index posted a sixth straight session of gain, ending up 0.12 percent on the day and 2.8 percent on the week, Southeast Asia's best performer. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 426.52 426.97 -0.11 Singapore 3293.25 3293.01 -0.01 Kuala Lumpur 1876.74 1873.87 +0.15 Bangkok 1456.02 1457.02 -0.07 Jakarta 4926.66 4934.41 -0.16 Manila 6784.95 6809.18 -0.36 Ho Chi Minh 574.48 573.77 +0.12 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 426.52 388.37 +9.82 Singapore 3293.25 3167.43 +3.97 Kuala Lumpur 1876.74 1866.96 +0.52 Bangkok 1456.02 1298.71 +12.11 Jakarta 4926.66 4274.18 +15.27 Manila 6784.95 5889.83 +15.20 Ho Chi Minh 574.48 504.63 +13.84 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by HANOI bureau; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)