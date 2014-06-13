FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thailand's seafood firms fall; Telkom Indonesia up
#Energy
June 13, 2014 / 10:40 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand's seafood firms fall; Telkom Indonesia up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 13 (Reuters) - The Thai index fell on Friday
as shares of seafood producers came under selling pressure after
a news report on labour practices worried investors while shares
of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia outperformed after
treasury share sale. 
    Losses in shares of Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl,
Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl and Seafresh Industry
 weighed on the Thai stock market.
    The UK's Guardian newspaper had earlier this week published
a report alleging slavery in the Thai seafood
industry. 
    The benchmark SET index ended down 0.07 percent on
the day and finished the week 0.23 percent lower, its first loss
in three weeks.
    Jakarta's composite index eased 0.2 percent and was
down 0.2 percent on the week, reversing an almost 1 percent gain
in the previous week.
    Shares of energy firm Perusahaan Gas Negara shed
1.4 percent in selling led by domestic investors, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index posted a sixth straight
session of gain, ending up 0.12 percent on the day and 2.8
percent on the week, Southeast Asia's best performer.
 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   426.52        426.97       -0.11
 Singapore          3293.25       3293.01       -0.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1876.74       1873.87       +0.15
 Bangkok            1456.02       1457.02       -0.07
 Jakarta            4926.66       4934.41       -0.16
 Manila             6784.95       6809.18       -0.36
 Ho Chi Minh         574.48        573.77       +0.12
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   426.52        388.37       +9.82
 Singapore          3293.25       3167.43       +3.97
 Kuala Lumpur       1876.74       1866.96       +0.52
 Bangkok            1456.02       1298.71      +12.11
 Jakarta            4926.66       4274.18      +15.27
 Manila             6784.95       5889.83      +15.20
 Ho Chi Minh         574.48        504.63      +13.84
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by HANOI
bureau; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
