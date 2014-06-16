FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most weaker; Thai energy shares up on strong oil
June 16, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most weaker; Thai energy shares up on strong oil

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 16 (Reuters) - Thai shares touched near
eight-month highs on Monday as strong crude prices boosted
stocks of energy explorer PTT Exploration and Production
, while Indonesian shares fell to their lowest in one
week due to foreign-led selling in large caps.
    Bangkok's SET index closed up 1.09 percent at
1,471.85, the highest since Oct. 18. PTT Exploration shares
jumped 4.1 percent, their best gain since December and its
parent firm PTT was up 2.1 percent.
    "The market today was about rotational plays, mainly into
energy sector. PTTEP was strong because it is one of the best
direct play into the strong crude oil market," said Pichai
Lertsupongkij, a senior analyst of Thanachart Securities.
    Jakarta's composite index was down 0.8 percent at
4,885.46, the lowest close since June 9.
    Shares of top four firms by market value dropped after
foreign-led selling, including Astra International,
Bank Central Asia, Bank Rakyat Indonesia and
Telkom Indonesia, according to Thomson Reuters data.
    In Manila, large cap telecommunications shares fell due to
outflows, stock exchange data showed.
    Shares of Alliance Global dropped 2.1 percent after
a net foreign selling of 247 million peso ($5.6 million) and
Philippine Long Distance Telephone eased 0.6 percent as
foreign investors sold a net 148 million peso ($3.4 million).
    Other markets were little changed in line with Asian stock
markets amid concerns about the insurgency in
Iraq. 

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   425.77        426.44       -0.16 
 Singapore          3290.26       3293.25       -0.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1871.58       1876.74       -0.27
 Bangkok            1471.85       1456.02       +1.09
 Jakarta            4885.46       4926.66       -0.84
 Manila             6758.45       6784.95       -0.39
 Ho Chi Minh         572.37        574.48       -0.37
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   425.77        388.37       +9.63
 Singapore          3290.26       3167.43       +3.88
 Kuala Lumpur       1871.58       1866.96       +0.25
 Bangkok            1471.85       1298.71      +13.33
 Jakarta            4885.46       4274.18      +14.30
 Manila             6758.45       5889.83      +14.75
 Ho Chi Minh         572.37        504.63      +13.42
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
($1 = 43.8600 Philippine Pesos)
($1 = 3.2170 Malaysian Ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
