FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks -Plantation stocks lift Malaysia, Indonesia
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 17, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Plantation stocks lift Malaysia, Indonesia

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Malaysia and
Indonesia eked out gains on Tuesday as stronger palm oil prices
lifted plantation stocks while losses in Thailand's top telecoms
due to a suspension of an auction of fourth-generation mobile
licences weighed on the broader market.
    Kuala Lumpur's composite index ended up 0.2 percent,
with shares of Sime Darby at their highest since June
5. Jakarta's composite index rose 0.5 percent, ending
three days of losses, with shares of Astra Agro Lestari
 among gainers.
    Malaysian palm oil futures stretched gains into a fourth
session, lifted by firm crude oil prices and concerns that the
onset of dry weather could curb palm yields. 
    Bangkok's SET index finished a tad lower, weighed by
losses in shares of top mobile phone operator Advanced Info
Service and no. 2 operator Total Access
Communication.
    Thailand's telecommunications regulator said that it has
suspended temporarily an auction of 4G mobile licences as more
time is needed to work out the details of the process, as well
as to ensure transparency. 
    The Philippine main index fell for a third session,
ending down 0.8 percent at its lowest level since May 30, as
large caps, including Ayala Land and Philippine Long
Distance Telephone, fell amid foreign outflows.
    The Philippine bourse said foreign investors sold shares
worth a net 314.6 million pesos ($7.17 million).
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   424.86        425.98       -0.26
 Singapore          3274.44       3290.26       -0.48
 Kuala Lumpur       1874.60       1871.58       +0.16
 Bangkok            1471.02       1471.85       -0.06
 Jakarta            4909.52       4885.46       +0.49
 Manila             6704.93       6758.45       -0.79
 Ho Chi Minh         572.25        572.37       -0.02
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   424.86        388.37       +9.40
 Singapore          3274.44       3167.43       +3.38
 Kuala Lumpur       1874.60       1866.96       +0.41
 Bangkok            1471.02       1298.71      +13.27
 Jakarta            4909.52       4274.18      +14.86
 Manila             6704.93       5889.83      +13.84
 Ho Chi Minh         572.25        504.63      +13.40
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    
($1 = 43.8600 Philippine Pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.