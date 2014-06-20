FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Philippines up on rate outlook
June 20, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Philippines up on rate outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 20 (Reuters) - The Philippine main index rose
on Friday as a higher interest rate outlook lifted banking
shares while Vietnam's benchmark eased in low volume but a dong
devaluation bolstered selective buying.
    The Philippine central bank tightened policy for the third
straight meeting on Thursday, surprising markets by raising the
rate on special deposits in a bid to contain liquidity growth
and curb inflation pressures. 
    "As early as the next policy meeting, we may see a 25 bps
rate hike in the key overnight borrowing rate. Clearly, the
central bank is a little concerned with regards to rising
inflationary pressures in the economy," broker DBS said in a
report.
    Shares of Bank of the Philippines jumped 2.2
percent to a near one-month high while Metropolitan Bank & Trust
 gained 2 percent to its highest in more than a week.
    The broader market was up 0.5 percent, trimming its
loss so far in the week to 0.7 percent.
    In Hanoi, shares of Thien Nam Trading Import Export Corp
 surged 6.5 percent, the top percentage gainer on the
benchmark VN Index. 
    The VN index edged down 0.13 percent, adding on the weakness
on Thursday, and taking its loss so far in the week to 1.2
percent.
    Vietnam devalued its currency for the first time in a year
in what analysts said was an effort to prop up its economy and
support exports. 
    "The 1 percent depreciation is within the committed 2
percent range by State Bank of Vietnam ... Fundamentally, it
does not impact much. It makes sense to depreciate the dong
slightly to further support exports," said Nguyen Vu Ngoc Trinh,
a senior fund manager of Manulife Asset Management (Vietnam) Co.
    Share markets elsewhere in Southeast Asia were range-bound
while an index of global stocks nestled near record highs on
Friday as markets wagered monetary policy would stay super loose
in the United States, Europe and Japan for a long time to come.
 

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0700 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.84        424.30       -0.11
 Singapore          3263.20       3269.02       -0.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1881.37       1881.48       -0.01
 Bangkok            1465.18       1461.91       +0.22
 Jakarta            4856.91       4864.27       -0.15
 Manila             6733.93       6699.39       +0.52
 Ho Chi Minh         566.61        567.35       -0.13
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
