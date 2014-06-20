FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Malaysia, Thailand outperform on week
#Asia
June 20, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Malaysia, Thailand outperform on week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 20 (Reuters) - Stocks in Malaysia touched a
one-month high while Thai shares extended gains for a second
session on Friday, with investors piling into shares of energy
and plantation firms as oil held near $115 a barrel and palm oil
futures headed for a strong gain on week.  
    Kuala Lumpur's composite index ended up 0.2 percent
at 1,885.72, its highest since May 19, amid brisk buying in
Sapurakencana Petroleum and Sime Darby.
    Bangkok's SET index added 0.4 percent, with PTT
Exploration and Production rising to a near-six-month
high.
    An increase of $1/bbl in the average crude oil price above
its base case of $105/bbl would boost PTTEP's earnings by 1.3
percent, broker CIMB said in a report.
    Malaysia ended the week 0.5 percent higher while Thailand
notched up a 0.8 percent gain on the week. Others in Southeast
Asia posted a weekly loss as tensions in Iraq weighed on broader
sentiment.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.76        424.30       -0.13
 Singapore          3258.80       3269.02       -0.31
 Kuala Lumpur       1885.72       1881.48       +0.23
 Bangkok            1467.29       1461.91       +0.37
 Jakarta            4847.70       4864.27       -0.34
 Manila             6730.96       6699.39       +0.47
 Ho Chi Minh         560.78        567.35       -1.16
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.76        388.37       +9.11
 Singapore          3258.80       3167.43       +2.88
 Kuala Lumpur       1885.72       1866.96       +1.00
 Bangkok            1467.29       1298.71      +12.98
 Jakarta            4847.70       4274.18      +13.42
 Manila             6730.96       5889.83      +14.28
 Ho Chi Minh         560.78        504.63      +11.13
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
