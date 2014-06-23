FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-SE Asia Stocks - Mixed; Energy shares boost Thai to near 1-wk high
June 23, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-SE Asia Stocks - Mixed; Energy shares boost Thai to near 1-wk high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects typo in headline)
    June 23 (Reuters) - Thai shares extended gains for a third
session on Monday to a near one-week closing high, led by energy
stocks as oil prices firmed up due to escalating violence in
Iraq.
    Thailand's SET index closed at its highest since
June 17, with oil majors PTT Pcl and PTT Exploration
and Production Pcl gaining 1 percent and 1.2 percent
respectively. 
    Brent crude oil prices rose towards a nine-month high above
$115 a barrel on concerns that unrest in Iraq, where Sunni
insurgents seized control of more towns over the weekend, could
disrupt supply. . 
    Some Southeast Asian stock markets ended firmer on Monday,
aided by upbeat news from China's factory sector and fresh highs
on Wall Street, boosting investor appetite for riskier assets. 
    Activity in China's factory sector expanded in June for the
first time in six months as new orders surged, a preliminary
HSBC survey showed on Monday, offering new signs the economy is
stabilising thanks to Beijing's measures to shore up growth.
 
    "The SET index advanced along with regional bullish
sentiment on better-than-expected China HSBC PMI for June. Banks
put pressure on the market as most of them reported a loan
growth drop in May," said Teerada Charnyingyong, a strategist at
broker Phillip Securities. 
    Charnyingyong expects the index to trade sideways for a
while, awaiting fresh market-moving news, particularly the
progress of infrastructure projects, political and energy
reforms. 
    In Jakarta, Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk
 plunged to a 11-year low after its failure to gain
approval from bondholders to change the terms of $375 million
worth of bonds due Aug. 5 sparked fears of a potential default.
 
    Malaysia and Bangkok witnessed foreign outflows of $17.02
million and $20.22 million respectively. 
    Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore 
ended slightly weaker. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.95        423.80       +0.04
 Singapore          3257.40       3258.80       -0.04
 Kuala Lumpur       1883.96       1885.72       -0.09
 Bangkok            1468.70       1467.29       +0.10
 Jakarta            4842.13       4847.70       -0.11
 Manila             6761.99       6730.96       +0.46
 Ho Chi Minh         565.92        560.78       +0.92
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.95        388.37       +9.16
 Singapore          3257.40       3167.43       +2.84
 Kuala Lumpur       1883.96       1866.96       +0.91
 Bangkok            1468.70       1298.71      +13.09
 Jakarta            4842.13       4274.18      +13.29
 Manila             6761.99       5889.83      +14.81
 Ho Chi Minh         565.92        504.63      +12.15
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 3.2170 Malaysian Ringgits)
($1 = 32.3500 Thai Baht)
($1 = 11790.0000 Rupiahs)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
