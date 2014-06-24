FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Mostly up on hopes of global economic growth; Thai down
June 24, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Mostly up on hopes of global economic growth; Thai down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian indexes rose on
Tuesday tracking Asian markets, bolstered by encouraging
manufacturing data from China, Japan, and the United States that
pointed to a recovery in global economic growth.
    Manufacturing surveys, leading indicators of output trends,
showed factory activity in the U.S., China and Japan rose
strongly in May. 
    Thai shares, however, bucked the larger trend in the region
to fall 0.9 percent led by banks, after most lenders reported a
drop in loan growth in May. 
    Krung Thai Bank PCL and Siam Commercial Bank PCL
 fell 2.9 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.  
    In Jakarta, Shares of PT Bumi Resources Tbk surged
nearly 22 percent after a sharp sell-off the previous day that
saw it hitting a 11-year low, on concerns about the coal miner's
ability to repay debt. 
    In Singapore, commodities trader Olam International Ltd
, traded 0.41 percent firmer at 0707 GMT after it said
it had sold an 80 percent stake in its Australian grains
business to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp for $64 million.
  For Asian companies click 
  For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0646 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.99        423.97       +0.00
 Singapore          3266.02       3257.40       +0.26
 Kuala Lumpur       1886.69       1883.96       +0.14
 Bangkok            1455.29       1468.70       -0.91
 Jakarta            4867.02       4842.13       +0.51
 Manila             6788.88       6761.99       +0.40
 Ho Chi Minh         568.65        565.92       +0.48
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

