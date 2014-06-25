FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Mixed; Jakarta down on political uncertainty, Thai up
#Asia
June 25, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Mixed; Jakarta down on political uncertainty, Thai up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell on Wednesday due
to uncertainty over the upcoming presidential election, while
other Southeast Asian markets traded range-bound as escalating
violence in Iraq eclipsed stronger economic data. 
    Financials led the fall in the Jakarta Composite Index
, with Bank Central Asia Tbk PT 2.3 percent
lower, while the rupiah also fell to its weakest in
more than four months on worries about the country's current
account deficit amid higher oil prices and uncertainty over the
presidential polls, scheduled on July 9. 
    Analysts and stockbrokers said the tight race between
presidential candidates Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo
and ex-general Prabowo Subianto has been denting investor
sentiment. 
    Jakarta saw foreign outflows of $14 million on Wednesday.
    Other markets in the region were range-bound, with Malaysia
falling from a record closing high hit on Tuesday, while
Thailand edged up, led by banks. 
    Investors are waiting for the outcome of the policy
discussion on energy reforms in Thailand, scheduled to be
announced by the end of this month, said Teerada Charnyingyong,
a strategist with broker Phillip Securities. 
    "We will see thin volume of trading and foreign outflows
until we see some clear direction," Charnyingyong said.
    Malaysia's Icon Offshore Bhd, whose ships offer
support services for oil platforms, rose 12 percent in its
market debut, with investors keen on its growth outlook given
heavy capital spending plans by state oil firm Petronas.
 
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.69        424.69       -0.23
 Singapore          3261.54       3262.03       -0.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1889.55       1892.33       -0.15
 Bangkok            1468.49       1460.92       +0.52
 Jakarta            4838.98       4862.24       -0.48
 Manila             6834.68       6793.07       +0.61
 Ho Chi Minh         572.27        569.74       +0.44
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.69        388.37       +9.10
 Singapore          3261.54       3167.43       +2.97
 Kuala Lumpur       1889.55       1866.96       +1.21
 Bangkok            1468.49       1298.71      +13.07
 Jakarta            4838.98       4274.18      +13.21
 Manila             6834.68       5889.83      +16.04
 Ho Chi Minh         572.27        504.63      +13.40
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 11790.0000 Rupiahs)
($1 = 3.2170 Malaysian Ringgits)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

