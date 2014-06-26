FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia rebounds; commodities lead regional gains
June 26, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia rebounds; commodities lead regional gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 26 (Reuters) - Stocks in Indonesia rose on
Thursday as large cap banks recovered from recent losses, while
shares of energy and palm plantation firms outperformed in
Southeast Asia in line with strong crude and palm oil prices.
    Jakarta's composite index closed up 0.7 percent,
rebounding from around seven-week closing low hit on Wednesday.
Shares of Bank Central Asia gained 2.8 percent and
Bank Mandiri was up 1 percent. Both fell on Wednesday.
    The market witnessed a net foreign outflow worth of 39.3
billion rupiah ($3.3 million) after Wednesday's net outflow
worth 165 billion rupiah ($13.99 million), Thomson Reuters data
showed. 
    Near term uncertainty related to the presidential election
on July 9 weighed on Indonesian assets. The rupiah fell
to its weakest in four-and-a-half months on Thursday.
 
    Gains in the region included shares of Thailand's energy
explorer PTT Exploration and Production, Indonesia's
palm plantation firm Astra Agro Lesta and Malaysia's
newly-listed palm oil company Boustead Plantations.
    Brent crude oil held steady near $114 a barrel on Thursday,
with traders watching developments in Iraq for the possibility
of export disruption from OPEC's second-largest producer while
Malaysian palm oil futures stretched gains into a fourth day.
  
    Foreign fund flows were mixed in the region, according to
Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data.
    Malaysia noted a modest outflow worth a net 15.75 million
ringgit ($4.9 million), Thailand recorded a net outflow worth 49
million baht ($1.5 million) and the Philippines brought in a net
inflow worth 123.7 million peso ($2.8 million).
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   425.98        423.69       +0.54
 Singapore          3278.57       3261.54       +0.52
 Kuala Lumpur       1889.97       1889.55       +0.02
 Bangkok            1477.48       1468.49       +0.61
 Jakarta            4872.42       4838.98       +0.69
 Manila             6892.18       6834.68       +0.84 
 Ho Chi Minh         576.40        572.27       +0.72
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   425.98        388.37       +9.68
 Singapore          3278.57       3167.43       +3.51
 Kuala Lumpur       1889.97       1866.96       +1.23
 Bangkok            1477.48       1298.71      +13.77
 Jakarta            4872.42       4274.18      +14.00
 Manila             6892.18       5889.83      +17.02
 Ho Chi Minh         576.40        504.63      +14.22
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    
($1 = 11790.0000 Rupiah)
($1 = 43.8600 Philippine Pesos)
($1 = 32.3500 Thai Baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

