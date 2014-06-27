FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Most weak; Thai PTT shares rise after new directors
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 27, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most weak; Thai PTT shares rise after new directors

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's main stock index hit
a new eight-month high on Friday as shares of PTT 
rallied after the appointment of new directors, while most
others in Southeast Asia fell in line with Asian stocks amid
doubts about the strength of the U.S. economy. 
    Thailand's largest energy firm PTT has appointed six new
directors to replace those who resigned as part of the military
government's attempt to reform and restructure the state
enterprise system. 
    PTT shares rose 1.3 percent to 312 baht, their highest close
in almost two months. The stock had been under selling pressure
since late May due to concerns that the energy reform plan could
hurt earnings of energy companies.
    "The new directors clearly helped improve sentiment on PTT's
stock and expectations on the reform plan are more positive now.
Buying in PTT shares was quite healthy after the news," said
Pichai Lertsupongkij, a senior analyst at broker Thanachart
Securities.
    The SET index closed at 1,483.24, the highest since
Oct. 18 and added 1.1 percent on the week for a second straight
week of gains. Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $59
million, their first net purchase in 14 sessions. 
    Vietnam and the Philippines outperformed the
region, rising 3.2 percent and 1.7 percent on the week,
respectively, while Singapore, Malaysia and
Indonesia were little changed.
    Shares of energy-related firms rose across the region as
investors boosted exposure due to strong crude prices.
Philippine energy company First Gen Corp and
Indonesia's palm plantation firm Astra Agro Les Tari 
led the gainers.
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   426.24        426.01       +0.05
 Singapore          3271.05       3278.57       -0.23
 Kuala Lumpur       1880.93       1889.97       -0.48
 Bangkok            1483.24       1477.48       +0.39
 Jakarta            4845.13       4872.42       -0.56
 Manila             6842.15       6892.18       -0.73
 Ho Chi Minh         578.82        576.40       +0.42
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   426.24        388.37       +9.75
 Singapore          3271.05       3167.43       +3.27
 Kuala Lumpur       1880.93       1866.96       +0.75
 Bangkok            1483.24       1298.71      +14.21
 Jakarta            4845.13       4274.18      +13.36
 Manila             6842.15       5889.83      +16.17
 Ho Chi Minh         578.82        504.63      +14.70
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.