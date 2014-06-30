SE Asia Stocks-Thai index at 9-mnth high; quarter-end buying lifts large caps

BANGKOK, June 30 (Reuters) - Thai shares hit a nine-month high on Monday, heading for their best quarterly gain in more than a year as PTT extended its rally after the appointment of new directors, while quarter-end buying lifted large caps in Southeast Asia. Shares of Thailand's top energy firm PTT were up 1.3 percent at midday after climbing 1.9 percent to an eight-month high of 318 baht, and adding to their strong gains from late last week. The stock was the most actively-traded on Monday. "The market is awaiting further development on the country's energy pricing reform while casting spotlight on a change in PTT's board of directors," strategists at broker Phillip Securities wrote in a daily report to clients. The SET index was up 0.3 percent at midday, having risen 8.1 percent so far in the April-June quarter amid strong buying interest from domestic investors as Thailand's military government tries to revive the domestic economy. The Bank of Thailand has forecast the economy will expand 5.5 percent in 2015, with 1.5 percent growth seen for 2014. The central bank is due to release May economic data later in the day. Elsewhere, Indonesia's main index rose 0.3 percent and the Philippine's' key index edged up 0.1 percent, amid active buying in shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Philippine Long Distance Telephone. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.2 percent, led by gains in shares of top firm PetroVietNam Gas. Vietnam is set to fall 2 percent on the quarter, its first loss in four quarters, while other Southeast Asian stock markets are on track for quarterly gains. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0632 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 427.31 426.16 +0.27 Singapore 3255.13 3271.05 -0.49 Kuala Lumpur 1880.11 1880.93 -0.04 Bangkok 1487.89 1483.24 +0.31 Jakarta 4857.87 4545.13 +0.26 Manila 6848.63 6842.15 +0.09 Ho Chi Minh 580.13 578.82 +0.23 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)