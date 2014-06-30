FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai index at 9-mnth high; quarter-end buying lifts large caps
#Energy
June 30, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai index at 9-mnth high; quarter-end buying lifts large caps

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 30 (Reuters) - Thai shares hit a nine-month
high on Monday, heading for their best quarterly gain in more
than a year as PTT extended its rally after the
appointment of new directors, while quarter-end buying lifted
large caps in Southeast Asia.
    Shares of Thailand's top energy firm PTT were up 1.3 percent
at midday after climbing 1.9 percent to an eight-month high of
318 baht, and adding to their strong gains from late last week.
The stock was the most actively-traded on Monday.
    "The market is awaiting further development on the country's
energy pricing reform while casting spotlight on a change in
PTT's board of directors," strategists at broker Phillip
Securities wrote in a daily report to clients.
    The SET index was up 0.3 percent at midday, having
risen 8.1 percent so far in the April-June quarter amid strong
buying interest from domestic investors as Thailand's military
government tries to revive the domestic economy.
    The Bank of Thailand has forecast the economy will expand
5.5 percent in 2015, with 1.5 percent growth seen for 2014. The
central bank is due to release May economic data later in the
day. 
    Elsewhere, Indonesia's main index rose 0.3 percent
and the Philippine's' key index edged up 0.1 percent,
amid active buying in shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia 
and Philippine Long Distance Telephone.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.2 percent, led by
gains in shares of top firm PetroVietNam Gas.
 
    Vietnam is set to fall 2 percent on the quarter, its first
loss in four quarters, while other Southeast Asian stock markets
are on track for quarterly gains.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0632 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   427.31        426.16       +0.27
 Singapore          3255.13       3271.05       -0.49
 Kuala Lumpur       1880.11       1880.93       -0.04
 Bangkok            1487.89       1483.24       +0.31
 Jakarta            4857.87       4545.13       +0.26
 Manila             6848.63       6842.15       +0.09
 Ho Chi Minh         580.13        578.82       +0.23
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
