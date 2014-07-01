FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia turns higher on positive economic data
#Asia
July 1, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia turns higher on positive economic data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 1 (Reuters) - Stocks in Indonesia eked out
slim gains on Tuesday as a set of positive economic data lifted
select shares, including banks, while the Philippine index edged
lower amid domestic-led selling in rallying stocks such as BDO
Unibank.
    Indonesia's key index rose 0.13 percent to a near
two-week high after data showed a small trade surplus in May and
manufacturing activity rose to a record high for the second
month in June, which reflected domestic demand for new orders.
 
    The market saw a late rebound in shares of Bank Mandiri
 and Bank Rakyat while shares of retailer
Matahari Putra Prima erased early gains to end
unchanged.
    The market was broadly weak in early trade as caution
remained over the outlook on the trade balance.
    "I am quite worried about trade deficit which could go up
ahead as a result of this strong PMI. If trade deficit were to
widen, sentiment in the market would not be positive in my
view," said Harry Su, head of research at Bahana Securities.
    Losses in the Philippines were led by shares of BDO
Unibank and Philippine Long Distance Telephone as
selling by domestic investors overshadowed strong foreign
inflows into the two stocks, stock exchange data showed.
    Foreign investors were net buyers of Philippine shares worth
a net 1.2 billion peso ($27.52 million), with about 70 percent
of total being net buying in BDO and PLDT, data showed.
    Elsewhere, Singapore's key share index hit a near
two-month low as weak private home prices dented sentiment in
property shares including Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd 
and CapitaLand. 
    The Thai stock market was closed on Tuesday.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   427.42        427.71       -0.07
 Singapore          3242.64       3255.67       -0.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1879.12       1882.71       -0.19
 Bangkok               --         1485.75         -- 
 Jakarta            4884.83       4878.58       +0.13
 Manila             6826.61       6844.31       -0.26
 Ho Chi Minh         578.07        578.13       -0.01
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   427.42        388.37      +10.05
 Singapore          3242.64       3167.43       +2.37
 Kuala Lumpur       1879.12       1866.96       +0.65
 Bangkok               --         1298.71      +14.40
 Jakarta            4884.83       4274.18      +14.29
 Manila             6826.61       5889.83      +15.91
 Ho Chi Minh         578.07        504.63      +14.55
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    
($1 = 43.6000 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

