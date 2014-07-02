SE Asia Stocks - Thai SET index near 1-year high; banks lead

BANGKOK, July 2 (Reuters) - Thai stocks extended gains to a near one-year high on Wednesday as economic optimism and improving prospects of loan demand boosted banking shares, while others in Southeast Asia rose amid foreign fund inflows. Active buying in Thailand's top four banks helped the SET index rise for a fifth straight session, its longest winning streak in a month. It ended up 0.4 percent at 1,491.81, its highest close since July 24. Bangkok Bank jumped 3.4 percent to about a seven-month high, while state-run Krung Thai Bank also rose 3.4 percent to an eight-month high. Stocks in Indonesia rose for a third consecutive session to their highest in more than two weeks. Foreign investors were net buyers for a third session, adding 274 billion rupiah ($23 million) on Wednesday. Share markets in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam recovered from losses on Tuesday as Asian stocks hit a three-year peak in the wake of upbeat global economic data. Net foreign purchases on the Malaysian bourse were 156 million ringgit ($48.7 million), while in the Philippines foreign buying continued for a seventh day, with net buying of 402.6 million peso ($9.2 million). For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 429.49 427.44 +0.48 Singapore 3263.91 3242.64 +0.66 Kuala Lumpur 1886.84 1879.12 +0.41 Bangkok 1491.81 1485.75 +0.41 Jakarta 4908.27 4884.83 +0.48 Manila 6850.60 6826.61 +0.35 Ho Chi Minh 578.80 578.07 +0.13 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 429.49 388.37 +10.59 Singapore 3263.91 3167.43 +3.05 Kuala Lumpur 1886.84 1866.96 +1.06 Bangkok 1491.81 1298.71 +14.87 Jakarta 4908.27 4274.18 +14.84 Manila 6850.60 5889.83 +16.31 Ho Chi Minh 578.80 504.63 +14.70 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 43.6050 Philippine Pesos) ($1 = 11905.0000 Rupiahs) ($1 = 3.2020 Malaysian Ringgits) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)