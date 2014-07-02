FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Thai SET index near 1-year high; banks lead
July 2, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai SET index near 1-year high; banks lead

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 2 (Reuters) - Thai stocks extended gains to a
near one-year high on Wednesday as economic optimism and
improving prospects of loan demand boosted banking shares, while
others in Southeast Asia rose amid foreign fund inflows.
    Active buying in Thailand's top four banks helped the SET
index rise for a fifth straight session, its longest
winning streak in a month. It ended up 0.4 percent at 1,491.81,
its highest close since July 24.
    Bangkok Bank jumped 3.4 percent to about a
seven-month high, while state-run Krung Thai Bank also
rose 3.4 percent to an eight-month high. 
    Stocks in Indonesia rose for a third consecutive
session to their highest in more than two weeks. Foreign
investors were net buyers for a third session, adding 274
billion rupiah ($23 million) on Wednesday. 
    Share markets in Singapore, Malaysia, the
Philippines and Vietnam recovered from losses on
Tuesday as Asian stocks hit a three-year peak in the wake of
upbeat global economic data. 
    Net foreign purchases on the Malaysian bourse were 156
million ringgit ($48.7 million), while in the Philippines
foreign buying continued for a seventh day, with net buying of
402.6 million peso ($9.2 million).
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   429.49        427.44       +0.48
 Singapore          3263.91       3242.64       +0.66
 Kuala Lumpur       1886.84       1879.12       +0.41
 Bangkok            1491.81       1485.75       +0.41
 Jakarta            4908.27       4884.83       +0.48
 Manila             6850.60       6826.61       +0.35
 Ho Chi Minh         578.80        578.07       +0.13
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   429.49        388.37      +10.59
 Singapore          3263.91       3167.43       +3.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1886.84       1866.96       +1.06
 Bangkok            1491.81       1298.71      +14.87
 Jakarta            4908.27       4274.18      +14.84
 Manila             6850.60       5889.83      +16.31    
 Ho Chi Minh         578.80        504.63      +14.70
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    
 ($1 = 43.6050 Philippine Pesos)
 ($1 = 11905.0000 Rupiahs)
 ($1 = 3.2020 Malaysian Ringgits)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
