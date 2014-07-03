SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia ends 3-day rally; Philippine at 13-month high

BANGKOK, July 3 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares snapped three sessions of gains on Thursday amid profit-taking and a weaker rupiah ahead of the presidential election next week, while Philippine stocks rose for the second day to a 13-month high amid inflows into banking shares. Jakarta's composite index fell 0.4 percent after hitting its highest level in more than two weeks on Wednesday. Banking shares, which led the recent rally, fell on foreign-led selling. Bank Mandiri, the most actively traded stock, dropped 2 percent, erasing gains made over the past three days. Indonesia posted foreign outflows worth a net 207 billion rupiah ($17.37 million), its first in four days, Thomson Reuters data showed, as the rupiah led losses among emerging Asian currencies. The Philippine main index closed at a 13-month high of 6,899.31, as banks such as BDO Unibank and Bank of the Philippine Islands rose amid foreign buying, stock exchange data showed. Banks also led gainers on Thailand's key SET index. The banking subindex was up 0.6 percent, extending Wednesday's gains. The two-day rally made the sector overbought with the 14-day relative strength index ending at 73.38, with a level over 70 considered overbought. Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia were little changed, in line with Asian stock markets , while Vietnam closed near a three-month high. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 430.60 429.65 +0.22 Singapore 3273.15 3263.91 +0.28 Kuala Lumpur 1888.69 1886.84 +0.10 Bangkok 1493.21 1491.81 +0.09 Jakarta 4888.73 4908.27 -0.40 Manila 6899.31 6850.60 +0.71 Ho Chi Minh 585.02 578.80 +1.07 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 430.60 388.37 +10.87 Singapore 3273.15 3167.43 +3.34 Kuala Lumpur 1888.69 1866.96 +1.16 Bangkok 1493.21 1298.71 +14.98 Jakarta 4888.73 4274.18 +14.38 Manila 6899.31 5889.83 +17.14 Ho Chi Minh 585.02 504.63 +15.93 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 11915.0000 Rupiahs) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)