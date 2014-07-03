FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia ends 3-day rally; Philippine at 13-month high
July 3, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia ends 3-day rally; Philippine at 13-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 3 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares snapped three
sessions of gains on Thursday amid profit-taking and a weaker
rupiah ahead of the presidential election next week,
while Philippine stocks rose for the second day to a 13-month
high amid inflows into banking shares.
    Jakarta's composite index fell 0.4 percent after
hitting its highest level in more than two weeks on Wednesday.
Banking shares, which led the recent rally, fell on foreign-led
selling.
    Bank Mandiri, the most actively traded stock,
dropped 2 percent, erasing gains made over the past three days.
    Indonesia posted foreign outflows worth a net 207 billion
rupiah ($17.37 million), its first in four days, Thomson Reuters
data showed, as the rupiah led losses among emerging
Asian currencies. 
    The Philippine main index closed at a 13-month high
of 6,899.31, as banks such as BDO Unibank and Bank of
the Philippine Islands rose amid foreign buying, stock
exchange data showed.
    Banks also led gainers on Thailand's key SET index.
    The banking subindex was up 0.6 percent, extending
Wednesday's gains. The two-day rally made the sector overbought
with the 14-day relative strength index ending at 73.38, with a
level over 70 considered overbought.
    Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia were
little changed, in line with Asian stock markets 
, while Vietnam closed near a three-month
high. 
            
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   430.60        429.65       +0.22
 Singapore          3273.15       3263.91       +0.28
 Kuala Lumpur       1888.69       1886.84       +0.10
 Bangkok            1493.21       1491.81       +0.09
 Jakarta            4888.73       4908.27       -0.40
 Manila             6899.31       6850.60       +0.71
 Ho Chi Minh         585.02        578.80       +1.07
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   430.60        388.37      +10.87
 Singapore          3273.15       3167.43       +3.34
 Kuala Lumpur       1888.69       1866.96       +1.16
 Bangkok            1493.21       1298.71      +14.98
 Jakarta            4888.73       4274.18      +14.38
 Manila             6899.31       5889.83      +17.14
 Ho Chi Minh         585.02        504.63      +15.93
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 11915.0000 Rupiahs)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

