FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Thai index near 1-year high; Indonesia up ahead of election
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 4, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai index near 1-year high; Indonesia up ahead of election

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 4 (Reuters) - Thailand's key stock market
index posted a seventh straight gain to a near one-year high on
Friday as the prospects of loan demand growth lifted banking
stocks, while foreign buying of selected large caps in Indonesia
took the benchmark there to a more than three-week high.
    Bangkok's SET index rose 0.2 percent, finishing the
week 0.9 percent higher. Shares of Siam Commercial Bank 
climbed 2 percent to a 1-month high amid positive broker
ratings.
    Nineteen of 27 analysts rate the stock a 'buy' or 'strong
buy', seven put 'hold' and one has a 'sell' rating, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
    "Management signalled that SCB is ready to shift its game
plan from defence to offence ... SCB remains one of our sector
favourites, with its likely-solid second quarter earnings as a
potential near-term re-rating catalyst," broker CIMB said in a
report.
    Jakarta's composite index ended up 0.4 percent, with
a weekly gain of 1.3 percent, its first in four weeks. Stock
exchange data showed net foreign buying in shares of Telkom
Indonesia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia.
    Indonesia's presidential election is due on Wednesday.
    Other stock markets in Southeast Asia also notched up gains
on the week. Vietnam and the Philippines were each up
about 1.8 percent, while Singapore and Malaysia 
ended slightly higher.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   432.40        430.64       +0.41
 Singapore          3272.25       3273.15       -0.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1884.91       1888.69       -0.20
 Bangkok            1495.83       1493.21       +0.18
 Jakarta            4905.83       4888.74       +0.35
 Manila             6962.28       6899.31       +0.91
 Ho Chi Minh         589.35        585.02       +0.74
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   432.40        388.37      +11.34
 Singapore          3272.25       3167.43       +3.31
 Kuala Lumpur       1884.91       1866.96       +0.96
 Bangkok            1495.83       1298.71      +15.18
 Jakarta            4905.83       4274.18      +14.78
 Manila             6962.28       5889.83      +18.21
 Ho Chi Minh         589.35        504.63      +16.79
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    

 (Reporting by Kaweewit Kaewjinda and Viparat Jantraprap;
Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.