SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia posts best gain since April; Malaysia at all-time high
#Asia
July 7, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia posts best gain since April; Malaysia at all-time high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 7 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares posted their
best gain in three months on Monday amid a rise in the rupiah
 and inflows into large-caps while the Malaysian
benchmark hit an all-time closing high, with banking shares
leading the pack.
    Foreign investors cautiously built positions in equities
again, with the presidential election just two days away. They
were net buyers of big-caps such as Telkom Indonesia 
and Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Thomson Reuters data
showed. 
    The Indonesian stock market recorded its first net foreign
buying in three days, bringing in a net 760.6 billion rupiah
($65.04 million). It saw a fall in inflows to $234 million in
May, a third of the month earlier, amid election uncertainty
.
    Jakarta's composite index closed up 1.7 percent,
recording its biggest gain since April 1, while the rupiah
extended gains to a five-week high. 
    Kuala Lumpur's composite index rose 0.4 percent to a
record close of 1,892.50, amid active buying in shares of
Maybank and Public Bank, with interest rates
seen on the rise.
    Malaysia's central bank is expected to raise its key
interest rate to 3.25 percent at a policy meeting on Thursday, a
Reuters poll showed. 
    The Philippines recorded inflows worth a net 901
million pesos ($20.72 million) with foreign buying in shares
such as Bank of the Philippine Islands and property
shares including Megaworld.
    In Bangkok, the SET index closed above a
psychological level of 1,500, helped by a 2.2 percent jump in
shares of top energy firm PTT and foreign inflows worth
a net 1.7 billion baht ($30.86 million). 
    Singapore posted a fifth straight gain while Vietnam 
ended near a three-month high. 
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   435.97        432.40       +0.83
 Singapore          3291.57       3272.25       +0.59
 Kuala Lumpur       1892.50       1884.91       +0.40
 Bangkok            1503.21       1495.83       +0.49
 Jakarta            4989.03       4905.83       +1.70
 Manila             6999.10       6962.28       +0.53
 Ho Chi Minh         590.69        589.35       +0.23
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   435.97        388.37      +12.26
 Singapore          3291.57       3167.43       +3.92
 Kuala Lumpur       1892.50       1866.96       +1.37
 Bangkok            1503.21       1298.71      +15.75
 Jakarta            4989.03       4274.18      +16.72
 Manila             6999.10       5889.83      +18.83
 Ho Chi Minh         590.69        504.63      +17.05
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Kaweewit Keawjinga and Viparat Jantraprap;
Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
