SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia ends near 8-wk high; Philippine retreats
July 8, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia ends near 8-wk high; Philippine retreats

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 8 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares hit their
highest closing level in nearly eight weeks on Tuesday, helped
by foreign investors-led buying in large caps and banking
stocks, while the Philippine index fell after four days of gains
as domestic investors cashed in on recent gainers.
    Jakarta's composite index advanced for a third day
and closed 0.7 percent higher at 5,024.71, the highest close
since May 16, as foreign investors bought a net 1.57 trillion
rupiah worth shares, their highest in nearly three weeks.
 
    Shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia surged 6 percent
to an all-time high, while Bank Mandiri and Astra
International led among the actively traded stocks.
    The Philippine index fell 0.7 percent to close at
6,948.5 amid profit-taking in recent gainers such as property
stocks. 
    Ayala Land fell 1.4 percent while Megaworld
 dropped 0.21 percent.
    The Thai SET index extended gain for a ninth day,
hitting its highest level in nearly one year, amid economic
optimism after an upbeat view by the National Economic and
Social Development Board (NESDB). 
    "There is a chance that the economy could grow 2.5 percent,"
NESDB Secretary-General Arkom Termpitayapaisit told reporters
after a meeting with the ruling military government's National
Council for Peace and Order on Tuesday.
    NESDB said its 2014 GDP growth projection was 1.5-2.5
percent.
    Singapore eased 0.25 percent, reversing Monday's
rise to an over three-week high. Vietnam rose for its
fifth straight session while Malaysia eked out more
gain, marking an all-time high for a second day.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   437.65        435.97       +0.39
 Singapore          3283.34       3291.57       -0.25
 Kuala Lumpur       1892.65       1892.50       +0.01
 Bangkok            1507.58       1503.21       +0.29
 Jakarta            5024.71       4989.03       +0.72
 Manila             6948.52       6999.10       -0.72
 Ho Chi Minh         591.47        590.69       +0.13
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   437.65        388.37      +12.69
 Singapore          3283.34       3167.43       +3.66
 Kuala Lumpur       1892.65       1866.96       +1.38
 Bangkok            1507.58       1298.71      +16.08
 Jakarta            5024.71       4274.18      +17.56
 Manila             6948.52       5889.83      +17.97
 Ho Chi Minh         591.47        504.63      +17.21
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 43.3600 Philippine Pesos)
($1 = 11620.0000 Rupiahs)

 (Reporting by Kaweewit Kaewjinda; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

