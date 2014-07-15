FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia rebounds; vote result next week in focus
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 15, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia rebounds; vote result next week in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks rose on
Tuesday as battered large-caps rebounded ahead of the official
results of the presidential election next week while
commodity-related shares fell across the region amid weakness in
crude oil markets. 
    Shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Kalbe Farma
, which had been hit by profit-taking since Friday, saw
good buying activity. The Jakarta composite index was up
0.5 percent at midday.
    Optimism around a possible win for Jakarta Governor Joko
"Jokowi" Widodo, seen as more market friendly, sent stocks to an
over-13-month high on Thursday, a day after the election.
    Investors sold the overbought market on Friday and Monday as
some caution remained over the vote count, with rival candidate
former general Prabowo Subianto also announcing a victory.
 
    "We continue to suggest buying on weakness ahead of the
KPU's (the Elections Commission) official announcement on
presidential election on July 22," analysts at broker Trimegah
Securities wrote in a market strategy report.
    Shares of palm plantation firms and energy companies were
among the weak spots in Southeast Asia, with Malaysian palm oil
futures falling to a more than nine-month low in line with weak
oil prices.  
    Indonesia's palm plantation firm Astra Agro Lestari
 hit a three-month low, Singapore's Keppel Corp
 pulled back after gains over the past three days and
Thailand's PTT fell almost 1 percent at one point.
    Bangkok's SET index inched 0.2 percent lower at
midday amid technical-led selling after 12 consecutive days of
gains.
    Singapore and the Philippines were
range-bound while Vietnam's blue-chips traded mostly
higher ahead of the earnings season. 
    Malaysia is shut for a market holiday and will reopen on
Wednesday.
    Asian shares rose on Tuesday after Citigroup's earnings and
a fresh round of merger and acquisition activity in the U.S.
healthcare industry lifted global share prices. 
            
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0609 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   438.72        439.24       -0.12
 Singapore          3289.23       3290.98       -0.05
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1883.15         -- 
 Bangkok            1526.53       1529.23       -0.18
 Jakarta            5047.96       5021.06       +0.54
 Manila             6823.54       6830.37       -0.10
 Ho Chi Minh         589.11        586.23       +0.49 
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.