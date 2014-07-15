FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia up; Thai shares end rising streak
July 15, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia up; Thai shares end rising streak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's key index rose on
Tuesday, led by large cap banks, while Thai shares retreated
from an over 13-month high as investors cashed in recent gainers
after twelve straight days of gains.
    Jakarta's composite index closed up about 1 percent
after a combined 1.5 percent drop in the past two days. Shares
of Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat led the
rebound.
    A key market focus is the official result of the
presidential election scheduled for July 22, according to
brokers.
    Thai SET index eased 0.3 percent, trimming some of
the 4.7 percent gain since June 25. The index closed at 1,524.53
on the day, retreating from Monday's close of 1,529.23, the
highest since June 2013.
    Shares of Siam Commercial Bank and PTT Global
Chemical were among losers.
    Stocks in Singapore and the Philippines 
edged slightly higher, in line with Asian stock markets
. Vietnam added 0.5 percent.
 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   439.04        439.24       -0.04
 Singapore          3291.42       3290.98       +0.01
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1884.87         --  
 Bangkok            1524.53       1529.23       -0.31
 Jakarta            5070.82       5021.06       +0.99
 Manila             6834.04       6830.37       +0.05
 Ho Chi Minh         589.31        586.23       +0.53
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   439.04        388.37      +13.05
 Singapore          3291.42       3167.43       +3.91
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1866.96       +0.96
 Bangkok            1524.53       1298.71      +17.39
 Jakarta            5070.82       4274.18      +18.64
 Manila             6834.04       5889.83      +16.03
 Ho Chi Minh         589.31        504.63      +16.78
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    
($1 = 11730.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

