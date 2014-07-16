FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia shares hit 13-mth closing high on Jokowi hopes
July 16, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia shares hit 13-mth closing high on Jokowi hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - All Southeast Asian stock markets gained
on Wednesday, helped by better-than-expected economic growth in
China, while Indonesian shares rose to a more than 13-month
closing high on hopes Joko "Jokowi" Widodo would win the
presidential election.
    The Jakarta Composite Index ended 0.9 percent firmer
at 5,113.93, its highest close since May 30, 2013. Indonesian
shares saw foreign inflows of $31.78 million on Wednesday.
    Analysts said news on the vote count was boosting sentiment
as it continued to point toward Jokowi winning the election.
    Gains were led by a 2.2 percent rise in Bank Central Asia
. Optimism around a possible win for Jakarta Governor
Jokowi, who is perceived as being market friendly, had sent
stocks to an over-13-month high the day after the election.
    On Tuesday, several members of Indonesia's second-largest
political party said they were considering joining Jokowi's
camp, which could lead to a friendlier parliament that would
help push through a reform agenda. 
    The Thai stock index ended 0.4 percent firmer at its
highest close since June 4, 2013 with $41.01 million in foreign
inflows. Analysts expect further consolidation in Thai stocks.
    Singapore shares were up 0.2 percent while
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed 0.1 percent higher,
surrendering early gains to late profit-taking.
    Malaysia, which saw $73.17 million of foreign
inflows, recovered from early losses to end 0.1 percent higher. 
   
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   440.82        439.07       +0.40
 Singapore          3304.43       3291.42       +0.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1886.71       1884.87       +0.10 
 Bangkok            1530.42       1524.53       +0.39
 Jakarta            5113.93       5070.82       +0.85
 Manila               ---         6834.04         -  
 Ho Chi Minh         589.68        589.31       +0.06
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   440.82        388.37      +13.51
 Singapore          3304.43       3167.43       +4.33
 Kuala Lumpur       1886.71       1866.96       +1.06
 Bangkok            1530.42       1298.71      +17.84
 Jakarta            5113.93       4274.18      +19.65
 Manila             6834.04       5889.83      +16.03
 Ho Chi Minh         589.68        504.63      +16.85
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    
($1 = 11690.0000 Rupiahs)
($1 = 3.1870 Malaysian Ringgits)
($1 = 32.1000 Thai Baht)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Fransiska Nangoy in
Jakarta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
