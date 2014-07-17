FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia retreats but inflows continue
July 17, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia retreats but inflows continue

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 17 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares ended two
days of gains on Thursday as local investors led selling in
rallying shares such as Semen Indonesia and Bank
Tabungan Negara, but steady inflows since last week's
elections reflected a broader positive sentiment.
    The vote count so far suggests Jakarta's populist governor
Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is leading in the presidential election
while the official result is due out on July 22. 
    Jakarta's benchmark composite index fell 0.8
percent, reversing from Wednesday's rise to the highest in more
than 13 months.
    Foreign investors bought shares for a sixth consecutive day
on Thursday, with net purchases worth 530.2 billion rupiah
($45.4 million), taking their net buying in six days to 9.18
trillion rupiah ($786 million), Thomson Reuters data showed.
    The market had seen a drop in foreign inflows in June and
early July, before the elections. 
    The Thai SET index hit the highest close in more
than 13 months as foreign inflows continued for a seventh
straight session. Shares of Kasikornbank and Bangkok
Bank remained unchanged ahead of their quarterly
results.
    After market close, Kasikornbank posted April-June net
profit of 11.7 billion baht, close to expectations, while
Bangkok Bank reported net profit of 9.03 billion baht for the
quarter, slightly higher than expected. 
 
    Other Southeast Asian stock markets were little changed, in
line with broader Asia.  
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   440.86        440.84       +0.01
 Singapore          3306.89       3304.43       +0.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1883.14       1886.71       -0.19
 Bangkok            1535.66       1530.42       +0.34
 Jakarta            5071.20       5113.93       -0.84
 Manila             6867.36       6834.04       +0.49
 Ho Chi Minh         590.37        589.68       +0.12
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   440.86        388.37      +13.52
 Singapore          3306.89       3167.43       +4.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1883.14       1866.96       +0.87
 Bangkok            1535.66       1298.71      +18.25
 Jakarta            5071.20       4274.18      +18.65
 Manila             6867.36       5889.83      +16.60
 Ho Chi Minh         590.37        504.63      +16.99
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    
($1 = 11680.0000 Rupiahs)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
