SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares fall on telecoms sell-off
July 18, 2014 / 10:50 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares fall on telecoms sell-off

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 18 (Reuters) - Thai shares fell on Friday, led
lower by telecoms stocks due to concerns over the impact of a
delay in the auction of mobile phone bandwidth licences, while
Indonesian shares posted modest gains ahead of presidential
election results next week.
    Shares of Thailand's top three telecoms firms faced heavy
sell-offs, with the biggest, Advanced Info Service,
losing nearly 5 percent after the military government postponed
by a year an auction of fourth generation mobile phone
bandwidth. 
    The benchmark SET index finished down 0.2 percent,
trimming its gain on the week to about 1 percent.
    Jakarta's composite index was up 0.3 percent on the
day, extending its gain for a third week, adding 1.1 percent.
    Indonesia's Election Commission is due to announce the
election result on July 22, while Jakarta's populist Governor
Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is expected to win. 
    Southeast Asian stock markets posted a mixed performance on
the week, with Singapore extending gains for a third
week, up 0.5 percent, and Vietnam posting a weekly gain
of 2.3 percent after a loss in the previous week.
    Stocks in the Philippines and Malaysia fell
for a second week, down 0.7 percent and 0.5 percent,
respectively.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   440.95        440.90       +0.01
 Singapore          3310.53       3306.89       +0.11
 Kuala Lumpur       1872.97       1883.14       -0.54
 Bangkok            1533.41       1535.66       -0.15
 Jakarta            5087.01       5071.20       +0.31
 Manila             6853.07       6867.36       -0.21
 Ho Chi Minh         596.26        590.37       +1.00
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   440.95        388.37      +13.54
 Singapore          3310.53       3167.43       +4.52
 Kuala Lumpur       1872.97       1866.96       +0.32
 Bangkok            1533.41       1298.71      +18.07
 Jakarta            5087.01       4274.18      +19.02
 Manila             6853.07       5889.83      +16.35
 Ho Chi Minh         596.26        504.63      +18.16
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

