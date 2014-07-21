FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Jakarta near 14-mth high ahead of voting results
July 21, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Jakarta near 14-mth high ahead of voting results

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Monday on expectations of better earnings after upbeat U.S.
corporate results helped boost sentiment in the region, while
Indonesian shares ended near a 14-month high close ahead of the
outcome of the presidential election. 
    The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.8 percent
firmer, its highest close since May 30, 2013. The gains were led
by shares of real estates companies and banks. 
    Foreign investors sold $1.97 million in shares. But analysts
said most of the foreigners were on the buying side ahead of the
election results as local investors are shifting to deposits,
which give a return of about 11 percent.
    Analysts said the market sees Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi"
Widodo, likely to be the next president, as a reform-minded
candidate who would cut red tape, leading to better productivity
and an improved business environment. The Elections Commission
will announce the results of the vote on Tuesday.
    Thai shares also finished at their highest close in
more than a year, helped by $17.49 million foreign inflows on
expectations of a pickup in economic growth, strong earnings
from banks, and hopes of a temporary constitution before
end-July.
    Thailand's second-largest lender Krung Thai Bank Pcl
 reported a 15.7 percent rise in second-quarter net
profit, falling short of forecasts despite increasing its loans
business and non-interest income. Its shares fell 3 percent.
 
    Bank of Ayudhya, which reported a 14 percent gain
in June quarter profit, rose 0.5 percent.  
    Vietnam gained 0.8 percent to a more than three-month
high, while Singapore edged up 0.1 percent to its
highest since May 30, 2013. 
    Malaysia, which saw foreign outflows of $41.82
million on Monday, bucked the trend and fell 0.2 percent. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   443.47        440.81       +0.60
 Singapore          3314.27       3310.53       +0.11
 Kuala Lumpur       1868.64       1872.97       -0.23
 Bangkok            1538.55       1533.41       +0.34
 Jakarta            5127.12       5087.01       +0.79
 Manila             6874.88       6853.07       +0.32
 Ho Chi Minh         601.04        596.26       +0.80
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   443.42        388.37      +14.17
 Singapore          3314.27       3167.43       +4.64
 Kuala Lumpur       1868.64       1866.96       +0.09
 Bangkok            1538.55       1298.71      +18.47
 Jakarta            5127.12       4274.18      +19.96
 Manila             6874.88       5889.83      +16.72
 Ho Chi Minh         601.04        504.63      +19.11
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    
($1 = 11567.0000 Rupiahs)
($1 = 3.1715 Malaysian Ringgits)
($1 = 31.9100 Thai Baht)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo)

