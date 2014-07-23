FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia up after Jokowo win; Thai shares rebound
July 23, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia up after Jokowo win; Thai shares rebound

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 23 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares rose on
Wednesday as lingering political uncertainty eased after Joko
"Jokowi" Widodo was declared the winner in the presidential
election while Thai stocks rebounded, with consumer and tourism
shares leading the pack.
    Investors selectively built positions in shares of blue chip
firms that could benefit from potential reforms expected to be
introduced by the new government, taking the broader Jakarta
composite index (JCI) 0.5 percent higher.
    The benchmark JCI fell almost 1 percent on Tuesday on
worries about possible unrest after the likely loser in
presidential elections, ex-general Prabowo Subianto, tried to
delay the official result.
    Prabowo plans to challenge the result in the Constitutional
Court, his team's chief lawyer said on Wednesday. 
    "We believe this allows investors time to build positions
ahead of a potential rally," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a
report.
    Shares of Astra International, a proxy of domestic
consumption, and Bank Mandiri, that could gain from
higher infrastructure-related lending, led among gainers.
    The Thai SET index rose 0.8 percent, with shares of
airport operator Airports of Thailand and retailer CP
All among the top percentage gainers.
    Telecoms shares, including the biggest, Advanced Info
Service, recouped some recent losses amid technical
led buying, traders said, adding that postponement of an auction
of fourth generation (4G) mobile phone bandwidth was still a
concern. 
    Broker Krungsri Securities said it expects the SET index to
rise to 1,540, citing positive political sentiment after
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej endorsed an interim
constitution on Tuesday. 
    "The political outlook became clearer," the broker said in a
report.
    Stocks in Singapore rose to the highest since May
2013 while Malaysia and the Philippines hovered
in positive territory as Asian stocks edged up as risk aversion
triggered by recent geopolitical tensions continued to ebb.
 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0510 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.14        442.42       +0.62
 Singapore          3336.30       3316.91       +0.58
 Kuala Lumpur       1871.71       1871.36       +0.02
 Bangkok            1533.29       1520.81       +0.82
 Jakarta            5107.68       5083.52       +0.48
 Manila             6883.08       6869.94       +0.19
 Ho Chi Minh         597.97        597.98        0.00
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.   

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

