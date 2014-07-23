FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks -Thai shares rebound; Indonesia up after Jokowi win
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2014 / 10:38 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Thai shares rebound; Indonesia up after Jokowi win

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 23 (Reuters) - Thai shares rose on Wednesday
as investors built positions in blue-chip stocks amid a clearer
political outlook while Indonesia edged up after Joko "Jokowi"
Widodo was declared the winner of presidential election.
 
    The Thai SET index ended up 1.4 percent after
Tuesday's 1.15 percent fall with banking and consumer stocks as
outperformers. Bangkok Bank hit its highest level in
more than a week amid active buying.
    Daiwa Capital Markets said in a report that it was more
positive on the prospects for the Thai economy.
    "Developments following Thailand's recent coup shows that
this is not a typical Putsch, as it is pro-economic growth and
investor friendly," it said.
    Thailand's head of state, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, endorsed
an interim constitution on Tuesday, while army leader General
Prayuth Chan-ocha could become prime minister in a government to
be set up under the newly drafted
constitution.  
    Jakarta's composite index edged up, rebounding from
a 0.9 percent fall on Tuesday, amid worries about potential
unrest over the presidential election result.
    Stocks in Singapore and most others in Southeast
Asia rose in line with broader Asian stock markets.
 
     
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   446.26        442.42       +0.87
 Singapore          3340.70       3316.91       +0.72
 Kuala Lumpur       1871.83       1871.36       +0.03
 Bangkok            1541.56       1520.81       +1.36
 Jakarta            5093.23       5083.52       +0.20
 Manila             6892.92       6869.94       +0.33
 Ho Chi Minh         597.50        597.98       -0.08
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   446.26        388.37      +14.91
 Singapore          3340.70       3167.43       +5.47
 Kuala Lumpur       1871.83       1866.96       +0.24
 Bangkok            1541.36       1298.71      +18.68
 Jakarta            5093.23       4274.18      +19.16
 Manila             6892.92       5889.83      +16.64
 Ho Chi Minh         597.50        504.63      +18.40
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.