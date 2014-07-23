SE Asia Stocks -Thai shares rebound; Indonesia up after Jokowi win

BANGKOK, July 23 (Reuters) - Thai shares rose on Wednesday as investors built positions in blue-chip stocks amid a clearer political outlook while Indonesia edged up after Joko "Jokowi" Widodo was declared the winner of presidential election. The Thai SET index ended up 1.4 percent after Tuesday's 1.15 percent fall with banking and consumer stocks as outperformers. Bangkok Bank hit its highest level in more than a week amid active buying. Daiwa Capital Markets said in a report that it was more positive on the prospects for the Thai economy. "Developments following Thailand's recent coup shows that this is not a typical Putsch, as it is pro-economic growth and investor friendly," it said. Thailand's head of state, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, endorsed an interim constitution on Tuesday, while army leader General Prayuth Chan-ocha could become prime minister in a government to be set up under the newly drafted constitution. Jakarta's composite index edged up, rebounding from a 0.9 percent fall on Tuesday, amid worries about potential unrest over the presidential election result. Stocks in Singapore and most others in Southeast Asia rose in line with broader Asian stock markets. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 446.26 442.42 +0.87 Singapore 3340.70 3316.91 +0.72 Kuala Lumpur 1871.83 1871.36 +0.03 Bangkok 1541.56 1520.81 +1.36 Jakarta 5093.23 5083.52 +0.20 Manila 6892.92 6869.94 +0.33 Ho Chi Minh 597.50 597.98 -0.08 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 446.26 388.37 +14.91 Singapore 3340.70 3167.43 +5.47 Kuala Lumpur 1871.83 1866.96 +0.24 Bangkok 1541.36 1298.71 +18.68 Jakarta 5093.23 4274.18 +19.16 Manila 6892.92 5889.83 +16.64 Ho Chi Minh 597.50 504.63 +18.40 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)