SE Asia Stocks - Most up; selective buying in Indonesia, Thailand
July 24, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most up; selective buying in Indonesia, Thailand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Thursday as a strong reading on Chinese
manufacturing lifted broader sentiment, while
better-than-expected earnings boosted shares of PT Bank Central
Asia Tbk and Big C Supercenter Pcl.
    Activity in China's factory sector expanded at its fastest
pace in 18 months in July, a preliminary HSBC survey showed,
helping Asian stocks edge higher.  
    Investors in Indonesia appeared shifting focus from the
presidential election to solid quarterly results from companies.
Earlier this week, Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo was
declared the winner of the presidential election, putting to
rest much speculation around the result in the last few
days. 
    Jakarta's composite index edged up 0.2 percent by
midday. Shares of Bank Central Asia, Indonesia's biggest bank by
market value, gained almost 1 percent at one point, with broker
Trimegah rating the stock a "buy". 
    "BBCA was able to book solid performance in the second
quarter of 2014 in the midst of rising interest rates, thanks to
its sound funding composition," it said in a report.
    The benchmark index had gained more than 5 percent up to
midday on Thursday from late June, outperforming the region,
with foreign investors being net buyers almost every session so
far in July. 
    The Thai SET index was up 0.2 percent at midday.
Shares of retailer Big C Supercenter jumped as much as 6.5
percent to their highest since May 2013 after the company's
quarterly net profit came in above expectations due to new store
openings. 
    Broker Phillip Securities capped near-term resistance of the
SET at 1,550, citing net foreign selling of Thai shares for the
first time in 12 sessions on Wednesday and the market's high
valuations. 
    "We believe the room for upside would continue to be limited
after current price-to-earnings levels are approaching two
standard deviations," it said in a report.
    In Hanoi, the benchmark VN Index rebounded 0.8
percent, amid gains in large-caps, and foreign buying.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change AT 0553 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   446.42        446.61       -0.04
 Singapore          3351.40       3340.70       +0.32
 Kuala Lumpur       1872.30       1871.83       +0.03
 Bangkok            1544.23       1541.56       +0.17
 Jakarta            5102.99       5093.23       +0.19
 Manila             6884.74       6892.92       -0.12
 Ho Chi Minh         602.14        597.50       +0.78
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by HANOI
bureau; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
