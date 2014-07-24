FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Most up on earnings; Indonesia gains for 2nd day
July 24, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Most up on earnings; Indonesia gains for 2nd day

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 24 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Thursday as strong quarterly earnings attracted buyers
to selected shares, with the Indonesian index extending gains on
a clearer political outlook and Thai Airways International
 shares surging in Bangkok.
    Gainers in the region included Singapore's rig builder
Keppel Corporation Ltd, Indonesia's Bank Central Asia
 and Thailand's retailer Big C Supercenter,
among companies reporting strong April-June
earnings.   
    Indonesia saw foreign inflows for a third straight day,
adding a net 368.8 billion rupiah ($31.89 million), after
Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo was earlier this week
declared the winner of the presidential election.
 
    Jakarta's benchmark composite index closed up 0.1
percent after Wednesday's 0.2 percent gain.
    In Bangkok, Thai Airways shares jumped 7.5 percent after the
troubled flag airline said it was planning early retirement of
some employees and aimed to cut overtime shifts and reduce other
employee-related costs under a restructuring
plan. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   446.13        446.61       -0.11
 Singapore          3353.89       3340.70       +0.39
 Kuala Lumpur       1877.05       1871.83       +0.28
 Bangkok            1543.92       1541.56       +0.15
 Jakarta            5098.64       5093.23       +0.11
 Manila             6889.89       6892.92       -0.04
 Ho Chi Minh         602.06        597.50       +0.76
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   446.13        388.37      +14.87
 Singapore          3353.89       3167.43       +5.89
 Kuala Lumpur       1877.05       1866.96       +0.54
 Bangkok            1543.92       1298.71      +18.88
 Jakarta            5098.64       4274.18      +19.29 
 Manila             6889.89       5889.83      +16.98
 Ho Chi Minh         602.06        504.63      +19.31
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    
($1 = 11565.0000 Rupiahs)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

