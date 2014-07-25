SE Asia Stocks -Most fall ahead of holidays

BANGKOK, July 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged lower on Friday, with the Indonesian benchmark posting its first weekly loss in a month, ahead of a market holiday next week, while Singapore shares slipped after worse-than-expected June industrial production data. The region saw a range-bound session ahead of holidays in the major sharemarkets. Singapore will be closed on Monday, Malaysia on Monday and Tuesday and the Philippines on Tuesday. The Indonesian market will remain closed for the entire week. Jakarta's composite index fell 0.2 percent, closing the week a tad 0.04 percent lower. Foreign investors were net sellers in Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia which were among the top actively traded stocks. Investors remained cautious as they awaited the formation of the new government and a court hearing on losing presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto's lawsuit challenging the result amid concerns over growing fuel subsidy problems pressuring the country's budget. The Singapore index posted its first fall in nine days and lost 0.1 percent. It, however, extended gains for the fifth week, rising 1.2 percent, and was Southeast Asia's best performer. Data showed Singapore's manufacturing output rose 0.4 percent in June, well below expectations, which analysts said reflected weaker demand due to uncertain global outlook. Philippine shares recouped most of their early losses amid inflows in telecoms stocks and outflows in banking shares. Globe Telecoms ended at a more than five-month high and Metropolitan Bank & Trust fell to a near one-month low. Others in the region finished the week in positive territory. Among the outperformers, Thai shares marked a sixth consecutive week of gains, adding 0.6 percent amid a clearer political outlook. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 445.48 446.14 -0.15 Singapore 3350.17 3353.89 -0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1877.34 1877.05 +0.02 Bangkok 1543.85 1543.92 0.00 Jakarta 5088.80 5098.64 -0.19 Manila 6889.55 6889.89 0.00 Ho Chi Minh 600.14 602.06 -0.32 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 445.48 388.37 +14.71 Singapore 3350.17 3167.43 +5.77 Kuala Lumpur 1877.34 1866.96 +0.56 Bangkok 1543.85 1298.71 +18.88 Jakarta 5088.80 4274.18 +19.06 Manila 6889.55 5889.83 +16.97 Ho Chi Minh 600.14 504.63 +18.93 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)