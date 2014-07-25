FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Most fall ahead of holidays
July 25, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Most fall ahead of holidays

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets edged lower on Friday, with the Indonesian benchmark
posting its first weekly loss in a month, ahead of a market
holiday next week, while Singapore shares slipped after
worse-than-expected June industrial production data.
    The region saw a range-bound session ahead of holidays in
the major sharemarkets. Singapore will be closed on Monday,
Malaysia on Monday and Tuesday and the Philippines on Tuesday. 
The Indonesian market will remain closed for the entire week.
 
    Jakarta's composite index fell 0.2 percent, closing
the week a tad 0.04 percent lower. Foreign investors were net
sellers in Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia
 which were among the top actively traded stocks.
    Investors remained cautious as they awaited the formation of
the new government and a court hearing on losing presidential
candidate Prabowo Subianto's lawsuit challenging the result amid
concerns over growing fuel subsidy problems pressuring the
country's budget.  
    The Singapore index posted its first fall in nine
days and lost 0.1 percent. It, however, extended gains for the
fifth week, rising 1.2 percent, and was Southeast Asia's best
performer.
    Data showed Singapore's manufacturing output rose 0.4
percent in June, well below expectations, which analysts said
reflected weaker demand due to uncertain global outlook.
 
    Philippine shares recouped most of their early losses
amid inflows in telecoms stocks and outflows in banking shares.
Globe Telecoms ended at a more than five-month high and
Metropolitan Bank & Trust fell to a near one-month low.
    Others in the region finished the week in positive
territory. Among the outperformers, Thai shares marked a
sixth consecutive week of gains, adding 0.6 percent amid a
clearer political outlook. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.48        446.14       -0.15
 Singapore          3350.17       3353.89       -0.11
 Kuala Lumpur       1877.34       1877.05       +0.02
 Bangkok            1543.85       1543.92        0.00
 Jakarta            5088.80       5098.64       -0.19
 Manila             6889.55       6889.89        0.00
 Ho Chi Minh         600.14        602.06       -0.32
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.48        388.37      +14.71
 Singapore          3350.17       3167.43       +5.77
 Kuala Lumpur       1877.34       1866.96       +0.56
 Bangkok            1543.85       1298.71      +18.88 
 Jakarta            5088.80       4274.18      +19.06
 Manila             6889.55       5889.83      +16.97
 Ho Chi Minh         600.14        504.63      +18.93
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
