FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Thai shares retreat, Philippines near two-week low
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 28, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai shares retreat, Philippines near two-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's stock index snapped
a two-day rising streak, while the Philippine benchmark slipped
to a near two-week closing low amid weak economic data and
holidays in Southeast Asia.
    The Thai SET index fell 0.37 percent in a
range-bound session dampened by trade data for June which showed
imports tumbled sharply from a year earlier. 
    Players sold recent gainers, including banks,
switching to midcaps with strong growth prospects such as
chicken exporter GFPT. 
    The Philippine main index fell 0.6 percent to
6,850.47, the lowest close since July 15. Data showed the
country's budget swung back to deficit in June. 
    Shares of holding firm Alliance Global and property
firm Megaworld Corp were among the top losers due to
foreign-led selling, according to exchange data.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 1.8 percent to its
lowest since July 15, as investors sold shares before expected
declines in the coming weeks, analysts said. 
    Singapore and Malaysia were closed on Monday. The
Philippines will be closed on Tuesday, as will Malaysia. The
Indonesian market will be closed for the entire week.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   444.77        445.57       -0.18
 Bangkok            1538.13       1543.85       -0.37
 Manila             6850.47       6889.55       -0.57
 Ho Chi Minh         589.45        600.14       -1.78
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   444.81        388.37       -0.17
 Singapore             --         3167.43       +5.77
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1866.96       +0.56
 Bangkok            1538.13       1298.71      +18.44
 Jakarta               --         4274.18      +19.06
 Manila             6850.47       5889.83      +16.31
 Ho Chi Minh         589.45        504.63      +16.81
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Hanoi
Bureau; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.