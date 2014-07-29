FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Thai shares at 1-week low amid outflows
July 29, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai shares at 1-week low amid outflows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 29 (Reuters) - Thai shares closed at their
lowest in one week on Tuesday, underperforming others in
Southeast Asia, amid foreign outflows and active selling in
large-caps while stocks in Singapore and Vietnam rose in line
with Asian markets. 
    The benchmark SET index was down 1.14 percent at
1,520.55, the lowest since July 22, led by big-cap banks such as
Kasikornbank and Bangkok Bank.
    Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 1.78 billion baht
($55.97 million), stock exchange data showed. 
    The Philippines and Malaysia are shut for a
market holiday, and will reopen on Wednesday. Indonesia 
is closed through the week.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   443.54        444.76       -0.27
 Singapore          3356.08       3350.17       +0.18 
 Bangkok            1520.55       1538.13       -1.14
 Ho Chi Minh         592.24        589.45       +0.47
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   443.54        388.37      +14.21
 Singapore          3356.08       3167.43       +5.96
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1866.96       +0.56
 Bangkok            1520.55       1298.71      +17.08
 Jakarta               --         4274.18      +19.06
 Manila                --         5889.83      +16.31
 Ho Chi Minh         592.24        504.63      +17.36
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.  
($1 = 31.8000 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

