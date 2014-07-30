SE Asia Stocks - Philippine rebounds; Thailand hits over-3-week low

BANGKOK, July 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were mostly weaker on Wednesday, with the Philippine benchmark recovering from a fall in the previous session before the central bank's interest rate decision while the Thai index touched an over-three-week low. The Philippine main index ended up 0.3 percent after a fall on Monday to its lowest close since July 15. It was shut on Tuesday for a market holiday. The Philippine central bank is likely to continue its gradual policy tightening at a meeting on Thursday but economists in a Reuters poll were divided on exactly how it would do it and were split down the middle on whether it would raise its main rate. Bangkok's SET index ended down 0.1 percent at 1,518.79, falling at one point to 1,500.05, the lowest since July 7. Others in the regions were little changed as investors awaited second-quarter U.S. growth data as well as a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that some believe might yield a more hawkish policy outlook. Indonesia remained shut through the week. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 442.70 443.51 -0.18 Singapore 3353.65 3356.08 -0.07 Kuala Lumpur 1878.34 1877.34 +0.05 Bangkok 1518.79 1520.55 -0.12 Manila 6867.59 6850.47 +0.25 Ho Chi Minh 589.33 592.24 -0.49 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 442.70 388.37 +13.99 Singapore 3353.65 3167.43 +5.88 Kuala Lumpur 1878.34 1866.96 +0.61 Bangkok 1518.79 1298.71 +16.95 Jakarta -- 4274.18 +19.06 Manila 6867.59 5889.83 +16.60 Ho Chi Minh 589.33 504.63 +16.78 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Kaweewit Kaewjinda and Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)