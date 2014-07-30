FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Philippine rebounds; Thailand hits over-3-week low
July 30, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Philippine rebounds; Thailand hits over-3-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mostly weaker on Wednesday, with the Philippine benchmark
recovering from a fall in the previous session before the
central bank's interest rate decision while the Thai index
touched an over-three-week low.
    The Philippine main index ended up 0.3 percent after
a fall on Monday to its lowest close since July 15. It was shut
on Tuesday for a market holiday.
    The Philippine central bank is likely to continue its
gradual policy tightening at a meeting on Thursday but
economists in a Reuters poll were divided on exactly how it
would do it and were split down the middle on whether it would
raise its main rate. 
    Bangkok's SET index ended down 0.1 percent at
1,518.79, falling at one point to 1,500.05, the lowest since
July 7.
    Others in the regions were little changed as investors 
awaited second-quarter U.S. growth data as well as a U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting that some believe might yield a more
hawkish policy outlook. 
    Indonesia remained shut through the week.
       
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   442.70        443.51       -0.18
 Singapore          3353.65       3356.08       -0.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1878.34       1877.34       +0.05
 Bangkok            1518.79       1520.55       -0.12
 Manila             6867.59       6850.47       +0.25
 Ho Chi Minh         589.33        592.24       -0.49
   
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   442.70        388.37      +13.99
 Singapore          3353.65       3167.43       +5.88
 Kuala Lumpur       1878.34       1866.96       +0.61
 Bangkok            1518.79       1298.71      +16.95
 Jakarta               --         4274.18      +19.06
 Manila             6867.59       5889.83      +16.60
 Ho Chi Minh         589.33        504.63      +16.78
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Kaweewit Kaewjinda and Viparat Jantraprap;
Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
