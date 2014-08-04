FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Thai SET near 1-week high amid inflows
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 4, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai SET near 1-week high amid inflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Stocks in Thailand climbed to a
near one-week high on Monday amid foreign-led buying and gains
in large caps such as PTT and Bangkok Bank 
while Indonesia recouped early loss as investors awaited second
quarter economic data.
    Bangkok's SET index was up 1.3 percent at 1,519.38,
the highest close since July 30.
    Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 1.1 billion baht
($34.2 million) after four straight days of net selling valued a
combined 5 billion baht ($155.4 million), Thomson Reuters data
showed. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index closed up 0.6 percent
after a choppy session. It slipped at one point after data
showed Indonesia's trade balance swung back into a deficit in
April-June after a surplus in the first quarter. 
    Indonesia on Tuesday will report second-quarter economic
growth, which is expected to rebound from the slowest pace in
four years, thanks to increased spending linked to the country's
presidential election. 
    Most others in Southeast Asia notched up gains as shares
with strong quarterly results outperformed including Singapore's
Sembcorp Marine and Philippine property developer SM
Prime Holdings.  
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   439.52        436.41       +0.71
 Singapore          3318.40       3344.42       -0.78
 Kuala Lumpur       1875.80       1863.34       +0.67
 Bangkok            1519.38       1500.20       +1.28
 Jakarta            5119.25       5088.80       +0.60
 Manila             6998.37       6894.23       +1.51
 Ho Chi Minh         599.04        593.90       +0.87
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   439.52        388.37      +13.17
 Singapore          3318.40       3167.43       +4.77
 Kuala Lumpur       1875.80       1866.96       +0.47
 Bangkok            1519.38       1298.71      +16.99
 Jakarta            5119.25       4274.18      +19.77
 Manila             6998.37       5889.83      +18.82
 Ho Chi Minh         599.04        504.63      +18.71
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.  
 ($1 = 32.18 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.