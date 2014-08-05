FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Thai shares higher; cbank seen holding policy rate
August 5, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai shares higher; cbank seen holding policy rate

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Thai stocks rose for a second
straight day on Tuesday as investors built positions in
dividend-yielding stocks amid a low interest rate environment,
while stocks in Indonesia and the Philippines retreated as weak
data kept players cautious.
    Shares of Advanced Info Service climbed 1.4
percent to an over two-week high after it declared a 6.04 baht
($0.19) dividend per share from its first-half operations,
implying a 100 percent payout. 
    The key SET index ended up 0.6 percent, building on
Monday's 1.3 percent rise. Domestic institutions bought shares
worth a net $87.15 million while foreign investors sold a net
$26.24 million after a net purchase on Monday. 
    Thailand's central bank is expected to maintain its main
interest rate at 2 percent on Wednesday, according to a Reuters
poll. 
    Jakarta's composite index edged down 0.2 percent
after Monday's rise to a two-week high. Indonesia's economy
unexpectedly failed to gain traction in the second quarter due
to weak investment and exports. 
    The Philippine main index fell 0.4 percent, coming
off a four-week high on the previous session. The country's
annual inflation accelerated to near three-year highs in July,
raising expectations of a further interest rate hike.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   441.77        439.41       +0.53
 Singapore          3327.67       3318.40       +0.28
 Kuala Lumpur       1876.69       1875.80       +0.05
 Bangkok            1528.98       1519.38       +0.63
 Jakarta            5109.09       5119.25       -0.20
 Manila             6974.00       6998.37       -0.35
 Ho Chi Minh         607.73        599.04       +1.45
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   441.77        388.37      +13.75
 Singapore          3327.67       3167.43       +5.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1876.69       1866.96       +0.52
 Bangkok            1528.98       1298.71      +17.73
 Jakarta            5109.09       4274.18      +19.53
 Manila             6974.00       5889.83      +18.41
 Ho Chi Minh         607.73        504.63      +20.43
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    
($1 = 32.13 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
